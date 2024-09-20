IDF says conducted targeted strike in Beirut; reports target is high level Hezbollah official Ibrahim Aqil

The IDF said on Saturday afternoon that its aircraft attacked two buildings in Beirut's Dahieh neighborhood, a Hezbollah stronghold. The military said it carried out a targeted strike.
Lebanese media claimed five children were killed and extensive damage caused in the F-35 strike.
Lebanese media was first to report the strike on the city's southern sector, a primarily Shiite part of the capital and where Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has established the group's headquarters and powerbase.
The IDF said there was no change announced to the instructions to Israeli by the Home Front Command
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he would be postponing his plans to travel to the U.S. early next week to address the UN General Assembly.
The attack on Beirut came after Hezbollah launched over 150 rockets at the Galilee and Golan Heights earlier in the afternoon.
This is a breaking story
התקיפה בביירות הגיעה שיגור של כ-140 רקטות לצפון - תוך שעה בלבד בשעות הצהריים. שלושה מטחים משמעותיים נרשמו לעבר הגליל העליון והמערבי, עמק החולה ורמת הגולן. לפי צה"ל, בשני מטחים - ששוגרו לצפת וסביבתה ולעבר הגולן - שוגרו כ-120 רקטות. לאחר מכן, במטח נוסף, שוגרו כ-20 רקטות לעבר אזור מירון והגליל המערבי. במהלך השעה, חיזבאללה קיבל אחריות על ירי רקטות וטילים לעבר יעדים שונים באזור - וצה"ל השיב בארטילריה מאסיבית.