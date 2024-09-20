IDF says conducted targeted strike in Beirut; reports target is high level Hezbollah official Ibrahim Aqil





IDF strikes Beirut









The IDF said on Saturday afternoon that its aircraft attacked two buildings in Beirut's Dahieh neighborhood, a Hezbollah stronghold. The military said it carried out a targeted strike.

Lebanese media claimed five children were killed and extensive damage caused in the F-35 strike.

Lebanese media was first to report the strike on the city's southern sector, a primarily Shiite part of the capital and where Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has established the group's headquarters and powerbase.

3 View gallery IDF carries out a targeted strike on the Hezbollah stronghold in southern Beirut

The IDF said there was no change announced to the instructions to Israeli by the Home Front Command

3 View gallery IDF strikes Beirut's Dahieh

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he would be postponing his plans to travel to the U.S. early next week to address the UN General Assembly.

3 View gallery IDF carries out a targeted attack on Hezbollah's Dahieh neighborhood

The attack on Beirut came after Hezbollah launched over 150 rockets at the Galilee and Golan Heights earlier in the afternoon.

This is a breaking story



