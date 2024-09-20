IDF says conducted targeted strike in Beirut; reports target is high level Hezbollah official Ibrahim Aqil

IDF spokesperson says the military's target was a senior Hezbollah official in the Dahiyeh neighborhood in Beirut Lebanon media says 5 children killed and extensive damage caused in F-35 attack 

IDF strikes Beirut


The IDF said on Saturday afternoon that its aircraft attacked two buildings in Beirut's Dahieh neighborhood, a Hezbollah stronghold. The military said it carried out a targeted strike.
Lebanese media claimed five children were killed and extensive damage caused in the F-35 strike.
Lebanese media was first to report the strike on the city's southern sector, a primarily Shiite part of the capital and where Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has established the group's headquarters and powerbase.
IDF carries out a targeted strike on the Hezbollah stronghold in southern Beirut
The IDF said there was no change announced to the instructions to Israeli by the Home Front Command
IDF strikes Beirut's Dahieh
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he would be postponing his plans to travel to the U.S. early next week to address the UN General Assembly.
IDF carries out a targeted attack on Hezbollah's Dahieh neighborhood
The attack on Beirut came after Hezbollah launched over 150 rockets at the Galilee and Golan Heights earlier in the afternoon.
This is a breaking story

""