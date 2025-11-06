Israeli commandos arrest terror suspect in daring daylight raid in Ramallah market

Israeli security forces arrested a Palestinian terror suspect Thursday during a daytime operation in the crowded wholesale market in central Ramallah.
Police said the suspect, who was wanted for alleged involvement in several shooting attacks targeting Israeli communities and security forces, was located inside a stall in the bustling market. When officers approached, he resisted arrest, prompting them to shoot him in the leg before subduing him. He received initial medical treatment at the scene and was taken into custody. No Israeli forces were injured.
The arrest was carried out by the elite Gideonim 33 counterterrorism unit, in coordination with the IDF and the Shin Bet.
In a joint statement, the agencies said they would “continue to act decisively and in full cooperation to thwart terror attacks, arrest wanted individuals, and protect the citizens of Israel.”
Video footage released by police showed the moment the suspect was apprehended in the market as shoppers looked on.
The operation came days after Yamam counterterror officers killed three militants near Jenin who were allegedly planning an attack. According to police, the officers, working with the Shin Bet and IDF forces in the Menashe Brigade area, targeted a cell involved in militant activity in the Jenin refugee camp.
The three men — Abdullah Jalameh, 27; Qais al-Bitawi, 21; and Ahmad Nashrati, 29 — were shot and killed after emerging from a cave, police said. The third member of the group was killed in a subsequent Israeli airstrike on the site.