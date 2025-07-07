With over 50 rockets and bombs: IDF releases footage of strike on Houthi-hijacked ship

The footage, published by the Israeli Air Force, shows targeted strikes on the vessel, reportedly owned by Israeli businessman Rami Ungar, which the Houthis have used as a strategic asset in the Red Sea. The ship has been equipped with radar systems reportedly used by the Houthis to monitor maritime traffic in international waters aiding their terror activities.

The footage, published by the Israeli Air Force, shows targeted strikes on the vessel, reportedly owned by Israeli businessman Rami Ungar, which the Houthis have used as a strategic asset in the Red Sea. The ship has been equipped with radar systems reportedly used by the Houthis to monitor maritime traffic in international waters aiding their terror activities.

The footage, published by the Israeli Air Force, shows targeted strikes on the vessel, reportedly owned by Israeli businessman Rami Ungar, which the Houthis have used as a strategic asset in the Red Sea. The ship has been equipped with radar systems reportedly used by the Houthis to monitor maritime traffic in international waters aiding their terror activities.