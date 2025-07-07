With over 50 rockets and bombs: IDF releases footage of strike on Houthi-hijacked ship

The IDF on Monday released the first video footage of last night's airstrike on the cargo ship Galaxy Leader, which has been held by Yemen’s Houthi rebels since November 2023.
The footage, published by the Israeli Air Force, shows targeted strikes on the vessel, reportedly owned by Israeli businessman Rami Ungar, which the Houthis have used as a strategic asset in the Red Sea. The ship has been equipped with radar systems reportedly used by the Houthis to monitor maritime traffic in international waters aiding their terror activities.
The Galaxy Leader, a Bahamian-flagged vessel, was seized about a month and a half after the outbreak of the war in Gaza following the October 7 attacks. Houthi forces took control of the ship on November 19, 2023 along with its 25-member multinational crew. The crew, which included personnel from Bulgaria, Ukraine, the Philippines and Mexico, was released in January after more than a year in captivity as part of the latest ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.
The Houthis, Iranian-backed proxies, have turned the ship into a local tourist attraction anchored off the port of Al-Salif near Hodeidah in northwest Yemen. Visitors have been seen touring the vessel, taking photos and stepping on Israeli and U.S. flags with traditional Houthi songs played over speakers.
Defense Minister Israel Katz said the IDF launched around 50 missiles and bombs during the operation which also targeted two Houthi-controlled ports—Ras Isa, Hodeidah and Al-Salif—as well as a Houthi power station. The strikes followed an urgent IDF evacuation warning issued for those ports.
The Houthis urged their supporters not to disclose any information regarding the Israeli attack and fired rockets toward Israel overnight triggering air raid sirens in the West Bank and Dead Sea regions for the second consecutive night. The IDF said it was assessing the results of interception attempts.