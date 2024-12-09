Following drone strike on central Israel apartment, IDF considers retaliation against Houthis

Appearing to come out of nowhere, a drone exploded in a penthouse apartment in the central city of Yavne , adjacent to the Mediterranean shore on Monday. It approached from the sea, crossed over Sderot, and turned northward. Detected near Ashdod, it triggered electronic warfare countermeasures. Detection lasted only minutes before the drone disappeared from tracking systems, rendering interception by a scrambled fighter jet impossible.

The IDF is now investigating why the drone did not trigger any warning sirens, examining responses to attacks in Yemen, and exploring ways to bolster defenses against this recurring threat that continues to reach Israel from the east every few days.

Drone hits Yavne penthouse





Initially, the IDF claimed the incident stemmed from a solar water heater explosion. However, reports from residents raised suspicions, pointing to a drone attack.

"Reports were received of a suspicious aerial object falling in Yavne’s vicinity. No siren was activated, and the incident is under investigation," the IDF spokesperson said in a statement.

Later, there was confirmation. "Following the initial report, a UAV that likely originated in Yemen impacted in the area of Yavne. As of now, no injuries were reported. No sirens were sounded. The incident is under review," according to the IDF spokesperson's office.

Footage captured the dramatic moment when the building was hit, documenting heavy damage to the 16th-floor penthouse balcony. Drone fragments scattered around the building provided further evidence of the incident.

Etti Avivi, the penthouse owner, shared her relief that her 14-year-old dog Humi survivedg the crash without injury.

“A drone crashing into my balcony? I have a better chance of winning the lottery,” she quipped. “I was outside when I heard the crash and boom. I never imagined it was my home. I was worried about Humi, who was alone in the house.”

"I was outside when I heard the crash and loud boom, never imagining it happened at my home," she also said. Neighbors joked, "Now Humi will be classified as a victim of hostile actions."

1 View gallery Damage at the penthouse ( Photo: REUTERS/Chen Kalifa Levi )

Avivi, a mother of four, including two soldiers currently on active duty, added: “I’m so relieved Humi was safe. He must have been in the living room. I heard the explosion like everyone else, but only realized it was my home when calls started coming in. We’re lucky no one was hurt.”

Rotem Vaturi, a resident on the building’s ninth floor, said: “I was working from home when I heard a loud buzzing noise. I stepped outside to see what it was and then heard a massive boom. I ran to the safe room, not believing it was a drone.”

Another resident expressed frustration, saying, “So many people saw the drone on its way—why didn’t the military detect and intercept it?”