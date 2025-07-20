Gaza militia leader fighting Hamas warns he could face retribution under ceasefire

Bedouin leader Yasser Abu Shabab, head of an anti-Hamas militia in Gaza that was reportedly armed by Israel to fight Hamas, warned that he and his group would be victims of Hamas revenge if Israel pulls out of Rafah, in an interview published in the Sunday Times on Sunday.
“Hamas either accuses its' opposition of being traitors working with Israel or being criminals. I am neither of these,” Shabab told the Times in a call. “I was an ordinary construction worker before the war. I have no military training, I am just an ordinary Palestinian person who cares about his own people.”
After accusations by UN aid officials in the Strip that the group had stolen aid from trucks entering the Strip. Abu Shabab pushed back.
“When I saw our people were suffering from the fact that Hamas was stealing aid and was bringing this war with Israel upon the Gazans, leaving our people struggling and displaced, the idea sparked to create a safe zone for our people where we don’t fight,” he said. “So my tribe and my family started to distribute aid to people who were in need,” he also said.
“I’m from the Tarabin family. We are a big tribe that extends not only to Gaza but also to Egypt, to Jordan, and even into some Gulf countries. Notable members of our family contributed money, and we used this money to buy products from the markets in Gaza and give it to needy people from our community,” he added.
He told the British paper that his group would be able to administer the Rafah Crossing but said that first the terrorists must be defeated.
" After that our ideal Gaza is one open to the world, to Egypt, Arab countries and Israel. Many of my family members live in Israel in a good situation without any discrimination,” he said.