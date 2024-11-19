Hezbollah fires missiles at central Israel as Hochstein arrives in Beirut for cease-fire talks

IDF says at least 5 projectiles launched some intercepted;  Lebanon opposes IDF freedom to operate on its territory, opposes participation of UK, Germany in international commission overseeing compliance of the deal, Hezbollah-affiliated publication says

Lior Ben Ari, ynet correspondents|
Hezbollah fire targeted central Israel's Sharon Plains on Tuesday after a missile launched at the greater Tel Aviv area on Monday, causing damage and some injuries. The IDF said at least five projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon, some were intercepted others landed inside the country.
U.S. special envoy Amos Hochstein arrived in Beirut on Tuesday to advance negotiations for a cease-fire to end the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. Hochstein is expected to receive Lebanon's final response to the proposed deal and deliver it to Israel.
6 View gallery
Hezbollah targets Sharon Plains Hezbollah targets Sharon Plains
Hezbollah targets Sharon Plains
(Photo: Telegram )

Hezbollah missile fire intercepted over Netanya
(מהרשתות לפי סעיף 27 א' לחוק זכויות היוצרים)

6 View gallery
נשכבים על הריצפה באמצע הכביש באזור הרצליה בעקבות מטחים לשרוןנשכבים על הריצפה באמצע הכביש באזור הרצליה בעקבות מטחים לשרון
Civilians take cover on the side of the road in Herzlia during a missile attack
(Photo: Elisah Ben Kimon)
6 View gallery
בני ברקבני ברק
Hezbollah launches a missile at the Tel Aviv metropolitan area on Monday
(Photo: Itai Ron / Reuters)
Hezbollah missile hits Ramat Gan on Monday
(Photo: Fire and Rescue )

The Hezbollah-affiliated al Akhbar newspaper said in a report on Tuesday that Hochstein's visit is the final attempt to reach a deal, but obstacles remain.
According to the paper the two issued that must be resolved are Israel's "self -defense" and the make-up of the international commission that will oversea compliance with the terms of the agreement.
6 View gallery
ביג מיוחד הסדר לבנון ישראלביג מיוחד הסדר לבנון ישראל
Naim Qassem, Joe Biden, Benjamin Netanyahu
( Photo: Mohamed Azakir/ Reuters, Bilal Hussein / AP )
Lebanon says self-defense is already recognized under international law and therefore does not have to be a part of the cease-fire deal and that Israel's insistence to include it is an attempt to legitimize any future military action it would take. Lebanon therefore rejects it.
6 View gallery
עמוס הוכשטיין עמוס הוכשטיין
עמוס הוכשטיין
(צילום: AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Beirut also opposes the participation of the UK and Germany in the international commission overseeing compliance of the agreement, but sources told the publication that that matter could be more easily resolved.
Saudi Arabia's Al Hadath channel in its report on Tuesday, quoted sources who said the U.S. wanted Lebanese agreement to American supervision of the Beirut International Airport and the sea ports as well as its supervision of the borders to prevent the influx of arms for Hezbollah arriving from Syria.
According to the channel Hochstein was negotiation an agreement that would encompass all of Lebanon and not only the south.
6 View gallery
ההרס בלבנוןההרס בלבנון
ההרס בלבנון
(צילום: AP /Hussein Malla)

The success of the negotiations would open the way to a final drawing of the international border between Israel and Lebanon.
But the envoy's success is not guaranteed, Al Hadath said. Nabih Berry, Lebanon's speaker of parliament who was negotiation on the part of Hezbollah wanted to pressure the Iran-backed terror group to agree to American's proposed terms.
""