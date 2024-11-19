Hezbollah fires missiles at central Israel as Hochstein arrives in Beirut for cease-fire talks

Hezbollah fire targeted central Israel's Sharon Plains on Tuesday after a missile launched at the greater Tel Aviv area on Monday, causing damage and some injuries. The IDF said at least five projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon, some were intercepted others landed inside the country.

U.S. special envoy Amos Hochstein arrived in Beirut on Tuesday to advance negotiations for a cease-fire to end the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. Hochstein is expected to receive Lebanon's final response to the proposed deal and deliver it to Israel.

Civilians take cover on the side of the road in Herzlia during a missile attack

Hezbollah launches a missile at the Tel Aviv metropolitan area on Monday

Hezbollah missile hits Ramat Gan on Monday





The Hezbollah-affiliated al Akhbar newspaper said in a report on Tuesday that Hochstein's visit is the final attempt to reach a deal, but obstacles remain.

According to the paper the two issued that must be resolved are Israel's "self -defense" and the make-up of the international commission that will oversea compliance with the terms of the agreement.

Naim Qassem, Joe Biden, Benjamin Netanyahu

Lebanon says self-defense is already recognized under international law and therefore does not have to be a part of the cease-fire deal and that Israel's insistence to include it is an attempt to legitimize any future military action it would take. Lebanon therefore rejects it.

Beirut also opposes the participation of the UK and Germany in the international commission overseeing compliance of the agreement, but sources told the publication that that matter could be more easily resolved.

Saudi Arabia's Al Hadath channel in its report on Tuesday, quoted sources who said the U.S. wanted Lebanese agreement to American supervision of the Beirut International Airport and the sea ports as well as its supervision of the borders to prevent the influx of arms for Hezbollah arriving from Syria.

According to the channel Hochstein was negotiation an agreement that would encompass all of Lebanon and not only the south.

The success of the negotiations would open the way to a final drawing of the international border between Israel and Lebanon.