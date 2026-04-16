Woman missing for 17 years identified after body found near Jerusalem park

Ruth Abramov, a former producer at Kol Yisrael radio, had been missing since 2008, with police efforts over the years failing to locate her

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Jerusalem
Missing Person
The body of a woman missing for 17 years was found in a storage unit near Sacher Park in Jerusalem and identified Thursday as Ruth Abramov, 74.
Abramov, a former producer at Kol Yisrael radio, had been missing since 2008, with police efforts over the years failing to locate her.
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רות אברמוב נעדרת משנת 2008 גופתה נמצאה בירושליםרות אברמוב נעדרת משנת 2008 גופתה נמצאה בירושלים
Ruth Abramov
A man in his 70s was arrested at the scene but was released Thursday after eight days in custody, after forensic findings weakened suspicions against him, police said.
Authorities said it remains unclear whether Abramov’s death was due to natural causes or involved criminal activity. The Jerusalem District’s major crimes unit is continuing to investigate the circumstances.
The case has drawn criticism over police conduct after Abramov’s relatives were not informed of her death for several days.
Police issued a missing persons notice for Abramov in 2022, saying she was last seen in December 2008. According to acquaintances cited in the notice, she was known to frequent the Old City and various houses of worship, including mosques and churches.
The suspect said he had called emergency services after discovering the body and denied any involvement.
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