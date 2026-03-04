Israeli fighter jets strike Iranian helicopter, troops preparing missile launch | Watch

The IDF carried out a new wave of airstrikes in Tehran targeting command centers linked to Iran’s security forces and the Basij militia, as hostilities with Iran and its allies continued to escalate across the region. The military also released a video of fighter jets striking an Iranian helicopter and troops preparing a missile launch.
The IDF said the strikes targeted dozens of command centers belonging to Iran’s internal security forces and the Basij, a paramilitary organization that operates under Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and plays a key role in enforcing the regime’s authority.
According to the military, Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out the strikes overnight under the guidance of IDF intelligence, dropping dozens of munitions on the targets.
The targeted command centers were used by the Iranian regime to maintain control across the country and to support its operational and situational assessments, the IDF said.
The military added that it also struck the regime’s Ground Forces Supply and Logistics Directorate, along with missile launchers and other military systems.
“The IDF will continue to degrade the Iranian regime’s military infrastructure,” the military said in a statement.
Explosions were reported overnight in Tehran, with images circulating on social media showing smoke rising above the Iranian capital.
Iranian media and online reports also described blasts in several other cities across the country, including Karaj, Shiraz, Isfahan, Qom, Ahvaz and Sanandaj.
Meanwhile, missile fire from Iran toward Israel continued.
After salvos were fired toward central Israel Tuesday evening, additional launches were detected around midnight toward Haifa in northern Israel and the southern resort city of Eilat. The missile fired toward Eilat fell short before reaching Israel, according to reports.
Before dawn, launches were also detected toward Beersheba in southern Israel.
Air raid sirens sounded across large parts of the country later in the morning, including Jerusalem and the coastal plain, sending millions of residents to shelters. The incoming missiles were intercepted, according to the IDF.
Fighting also intensified along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon.
Hezbollah fired rockets overnight toward communities in the Galilee and the Golan Heights, with warning sirens reported in cities including Safed and Rosh Pina.
The IDF said it carried out strikes in Lebanon in response. Lebanese media reported at least two airstrikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs in the Dahieh, a Hezbollah stronghold.
Another strike was reported in Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, where local reports said four people were killed.
The IDF also issued evacuation warnings for residents of 16 villages in southern Lebanon as cross-border fighting continued.