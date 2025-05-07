Houthis warn of 'surprises’ after Israeli strike causes $500M damage to Sanaa airport

A prominent Houthi spokesperson vowed Wednesday that rocket attacks on Israel would continue, even after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that American forces would no longer strike the Iran-backed group. The comments came as Yemeni authorities reported extensive damage to Sanaa’s international airport following recent airstrikes, with losses estimated at more than $500 million.
Hazem al-Asad, known for issuing threats against Israel in Hebrew, warned of further escalation. “Does the Zionist entity have enough shelters?” he wrote on social media. “And will those shelters really protect the settlers from the approaching storm of fire? The hard questions are still to come and the days will bring surprises.”
The remarks came after, on Tuesday, Trump declared an end to U.S. military operations against the Houthis, a shift that leaves Israel as the primary actor confronting the group. Al-Asad added in his statement, “We will not abandon Gaza.”
In Yemen, officials say the latest Israeli airstrikes on Sanaa caused widespread devastation to the capital’s airport, forcing a complete suspension of operations. Khaled al-Shaif, director of Sanaa International Airport, told the Houthi-aligned Al-Masirah network that the facility was hit with two types of missiles, destroying terminal buildings, equipment and a supply facility.
“The enemy caused significant losses,” al-Shaif said. “All flights to and from the airport have been suspended until further notice. The damage is estimated at around half a billion dollars.” He claimed there was no evidence the airport had been used for military purposes, despite a recent Houthi missile launch that struck Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport.
Yemen’s national airline reportedly lost three of its aircraft in the attack. Only one plane, currently in Oman, remains operational, al-Shaif said. While temporary alternatives for reopening the airport are being considered, authorities say full restoration will take time.