UN General Assembly to discuss Israel's UNRWA ban

The UN General Assembly will discuss Israel's legislation severing ties with the Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). The informal session will include a briefing from UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini.
The Knesset voted to sever all ties with UNRWA last week and lift its privileges to operate in its territory after members of the organization were found to have participated in the Hamas atrocities during the October 7 massacre.
The United States and European allies urged the government against approving the bill warning that the move could ultimately lead to Israel's removal from its membership in the United Nations because it would be violating the UN charter. The British government was considering further restrictions on arms sales to Israel in response to the legislation.
On Monday State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said the United States was concerned that ending UNRWA's role in Gaza would further hamper humanitarian efforts in the Strip that were already insufficient.
"We oppose that legislation and have serious concerns about the implications of its being fully implemented as well as our concerns about the underlying humanitarian situation in Gaza even before Israel legislated the bill," Miller said.
Foreign Minister Israel Katz informed the UN of the law that will come into effect in three months and said Israel was working to replace UNRWA with other humanitarian groups that do not have ties to terrorism.
Officials in Jerusalem said they believed that countries wpi make adjustments to the delivery of aid into Gaza but would not say so openly, to avoid being seen as deserting UNRWA.
Norway has been working to move the matter of UNRWA to the International Court of Justice in the Hague, for review and Israeli officials said other countries will take similar initiatives.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: