'900 days, zero answers': Oct. 7 families demand truth and accountability

Hundreds of bereaved families, survivors of the Oct. 7 attack and relatives of hostages marked 900 days since the Hamas-led assault on Tuesday by publishing personal letters to loved ones, demanding answers and accountability.

The initiative, led by the “October Council,” brings together bereaved families, former hostages and residents of communities near Gaza and along the northern border. Participants shared letters on social media under the slogan “900 days, zero answers.”

Some families also republished eulogies delivered at funerals, revisiting the events of Oct. 7 and the loss of their loved ones.

The group said that despite the passage of time, key questions remain about the events leading up to the attack, the response on the day itself and the government’s actions since. It accused the government of avoiding the establishment of a state commission of inquiry.

“900 days have passed since that morning, but we are still there,” the group said in a statement. “Without uncovering the truth there will be no accountability, and without accountability there will be no change.”

3 View gallery Ruby Chen ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

Ruby Chen, whose son, Sgt. Itay Chen, was killed and whose body was taken to Gaza, said thousands of families are still waiting for answers from both political and military leaders.

“900 days since the disaster that struck my family, and still no one has taken responsibility,” he wrote.

Ofri Bibas, sister of former hostage Yarden Bibas, described the moment her brother warned that attackers were entering his home and the loss of his family members.

3 View gallery Yarden and Ofri Bibas

“900 days, zero answers, zero responsibility, zero remorse,” she wrote, calling for the establishment of a state commission of inquiry.