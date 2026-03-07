Iran apologizes to Gulf neighbors but drone hits Dubai airport, explosions reported in Bahrain, Qatar

After launching more than 2,000 missiles and drones at Gulf states during the first week of the war, Iran may be shifting course.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued what he described as an apology to neighboring countries, saying Tehran had decided that “neighboring states will not be attacked unless an attack against us originates from their territory.”

Iran strikes Dubai airport

Despite the statement, reports of explosions emerged minutes later in Bahrain and Qatar . Earlier, dramatic footage circulated showing a drone striking Dubai International Airport.

Following the attack, airline giant Emirates announced it would suspend operations in the United Arab Emirates, where Dubai serves as its main hub.

“We are grateful to our people, and we must set aside our internal disagreements and defend our country,” Pezeshkian said. “The support of the Iranian people for their leadership and armed forces is what thwarts the plans of our enemies.”

Responding to comments by U.S. President Donald Trump that “there will be no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender,” Pezeshkian said: “Iran’s surrender is a dream that will never come true. We will remain steadfast until our last breath to bring our country out of this crisis.”

However, the main message in Pezeshkian’s remarks was directed less at Washington than at the Gulf states.

“Iran has no hostility toward neighboring countries,” he said. “It extends its hand to them for cooperation in strengthening regional security.”

For the first time, Tehran also apologized for the wave of missile and drone attacks launched toward Gulf countries.

“I apologize to neighboring countries,” Pezeshkian said. “We have no intention of attacking other nations. The temporary leadership council has approved that neighboring states will not be targeted unless an attack against Iran comes from their territory. We call on neighboring countries to confront terrorist groups seeking to undermine Iran’s security from their soil.”

Iran strikes across the Gulf

Aside from attacks against Israel — and launches denied by Iran toward Turkey and Azerbaijan, along with drones sent toward Cyprus — Tehran has targeted eight countries across the region.

Those countries include Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq and Jordan.

According to data from the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), by Thursday Iran had launched massive barrages toward several Gulf states.

The United Arab Emirates alone was targeted with 941 drones, 189 ballistic missiles and eight cruise missiles. Kuwait was hit by 384 drones and 178 missiles.

Bahrain faced 92 drones and 74 missiles, while Qatar was targeted with 41 drones and 112 missiles. Jordan faced 36 drones and 13 missiles, and Saudi Arabia was hit with 14 drones and five cruise missiles.

Additional strikes were reported in Iraqi Kurdistan and Oman.