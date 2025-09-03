Hand in the cookie jar: Masked thieves snatch cakes, schnitzels, leaving valuables behind

A bizarre theft unfolded last week in Ramat Hasharon when three masked burglars stole only food from a villa’s outdoor fridge. The break-in occurred shortly after 3 a.m., with the thieves wearing gloves, scaling the property’s gate, and roaming the garden for several minutes before emptying nearly the entire fridge.

The unusual haul included halva- and chocolate-filled roulades baked by the homeowner’s mother, a stack of fried schnitzels prepared for the children, cookies baked by the homeowner’s daughter, a 4-kilogram bag of rice, steaks, and soft drinks.

Masked burglars were caught on security cameras emptying an outdoor fridge

“It was surreal,” said R., the homeowner. “I woke up and noticed the outdoor sofa cushions were gone. I didn’t know where they went, then I checked the cameras and saw the thieves walking around the garden, emptying the fridge, and stuffing everything into the cushion covers. Three masked people wandering through my garden. They didn’t touch the house, not even the doors. There was expensive garden equipment nearby, but they left it all—just the food.”

R. emphasized that the stolen items held sentimental value. “My mom bakes all week, and on Fridays, I take her roulades and store them in the freezer. There were ten roulades, all of them gone. The cookies my daughter baked were gone, too. There was a big loaf of bread and a four-kilo bag of rice. I also had two kilos of sirloin and two kilos of entrecôte for the weekend barbecue. They took a bourek that my mom baked and froze. They didn’t touch the wings or sausages.”

One of the most unusual details was how the thieves packed their loot. “I bought a new sofa recently. They simply used the cushion covers as bags and filled them with all the food.”

The story gets stranger: the thieves took only soft drinks, leaving all the beer and expensive tools nearby untouched. “They could have taken items worth thousands of shekels—gardening equipment, power tools, even appliances—but they didn’t touch anything,” R. said.

Since the fridge theft, the family has joked about the roulades in their WhatsApp group. “My mom said it proves her roulades are especially tasty. I joked I’ll bring a Brinks truck for Rosh Hashanah to carry them. My brother teased, asking my mom what she put in the cakes and warning her not to let them come to his house, too. But jokes aside, having three people wandering the garden at night is scary.”

