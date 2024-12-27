Woman critically wounded in Herzliya stabbing attack, succumbs to wounds

An 80-year-old woman was seriously injured in Herzliya on Friday after being stabbed by a terrorist who was neutralized on the scene. A Maged David Adom (MDA) emergency service team arrived on the scene and treated the injured woman before evacuating her to the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, which was forced to announce her death shortly after.
No other injuries were reported. "We are fighting to save the woman's life. The attacker was neutralized by security personnel," a MDA spokesperson said.
"We received a report of a woman injured in a stabbing. We quickly arrived at the scene and found the woman lying unconscious, suffering from a stab wound to her body. We provided her with initial medical treatment while evacuating her to the hospital in critical condition," MDA paramedic Idan Sheina recounted.
"Several reports were received about gunfire and a suspected stabbing in Herzliya," the Israel Police said in a statement. "Large forces are on the scene. The terrorist has been arrested and circumstances around the incident are being investigated."
Israel Police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Aryeh Doron, added, "What we can confirm is that a suspected terrorist stabbed a woman in critical condition. Officers are searching the area to rule out the presence of additional suspects."
This is a breaking news story.