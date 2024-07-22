Herzliya mother says 'told by aliens' to murder six-year-old son

Sigal Yana Itskovich , suspected of murdering her six-year-old son in their Herzliya home, told police investigators that "aliens" instructed her to kill her son and the family dog. She also admitted to consuming alcohol before the incident.

Itskovich is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation to determine her fitness to stand trial. The evaluation results will be assessed after her indictment. If deemed unfit, she is expected to be placed in a psychiatric hospital for treatment, with the duration of her stay determined by the court. Authorities have established that Itskovich is aware of her actions.

2 View gallery Liam Hass Itskovitch, Sigal Yana Itskovich

Last week, Liam was found lifeless in the family home, with suspicions that his mother had stabbed him to death. His grandmother discovered the body, and his father arrived shortly after being notified. Earlier that day, Itskovich had been spotted at a local shopping center armed with an ax and was subsequently arrested by police.

During her interrogation, Itskovich confessed to the crime, providing a detailed account of the murder but offering no motive.

2 View gallery Sigal Yana Itskovich with her son; suspect's home in Herzliya ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

A witness who called the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency hotline reported, "We saw a young woman chasing another woman with an ax. She put a hole in our car's hood. I'm shaking all over. You have to come."

Liam's grandfather, Marcel Hass, expressed his devastation in an interview with Ynet, describing Liam as a constantly smiling child who was very athletic and trained in judo. "His father was his best friend, always playing with him after work," he said.