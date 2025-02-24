Israel bans entry for EU parliamentarian over calls for boycott

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel ordered Monday to deny entry to European Parliament member Rima Hassan while she was already en route to Israel from Brussels.

Hassan, who was scheduled to arrive as part of a European Union delegation, was barred on the recommendation of the Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism due to her anti- Israel activism, including support for boycots

3 View gallery Rima Hassan at the Ben-Gurion Airport

Hassan claimed her visit was for a project in East Jerusalem. However, upon landing, she and three who were accompanying her were denied entry and will be deported.

Hassan, a French citizen born in the Palestinian refugee camp of Neirab in Syria , identifies as Palestinian and is widely regarded as one of Israel’s harshest critics in the European Parliament. Israeli officials have linked her to pro-Hamas campaigns. She has denied supporting the militant group, saying that while she condemns Hamas' "war crimes," she refuses to "bow to the political-media order that demands turning this natural empathy into support for the State of Israel."

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

According to the Ministry for Diaspora Affairs, Hassan has publicly called for boycotting Israeli-linked businesses, participated in initiatives aimed at isolating the country, and promoted sanctions against it. On May 31, 2024, she called for a boycott of French TV channel TF1 after it broadcast an interview with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Two months later, she accused Israel of apartheid, comparing it to South Africa’s former regime and called for a complete boycott. In September, she urged a boycott of French supermarket chain Carrefour after it began operations in Israel. Just last week, she voiced support for a boycott of Starbucks, alleging the company was "complicit in genocide in Gaza."

3 View gallery A "X" post by Rima Hassan ( Photo: X )

On Sunday, Hassan posted images of Palestinian youths throwing stones at Israeli tanks, with the caption: "1986 in Palestine, 2025 in Palestine." Throughout the war, she has shared hundreds of posts about Palestinian casualties in Gaza and the West Bank, repeatedly accusing Israel of "genocide."

Rima Hassan at Ben Gurion Airport





Arbel’s office said in a statement: “Hassan, who is expected to land in Israel, consistently promotes boycotts against the country and frequently makes anti-Israel statements in both social media and media interviews. Following the recommendation of the Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, Interior Minister Moshe Arbel has decided to deny her entry to Israel. Upon arrival, she will be sent back to Brussels.”

3 View gallery ( Photo: X )

Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, who recommended barring her, added: "The State of Israel is not obligated to grant entry to any foreign official, including members of parliament if they work to delegitimize or boycott the country. Rima Hassan, a European Parliament member, actively leads anti-Israel campaigns, calls for boycotts, and encourages economic sanctions. Israel will not provide a platform or legitimacy to those acting against it. We will use all available means to prevent the exploitation of our democracy for anti-Israel agendas. Israel’s sovereignty is not up for grabs, and we will defend it with determination."