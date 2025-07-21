US shows impatience with Hamas as Israel sees stalling tactic: 'We’re stuck in the same place'

While Israel and international mediators await Hamas’ response to the latest ceasefire proposal, sources familiar with the negotiations said Monday that the group is “deliberately stalling and trying to maximize its conditions—making it harder to move forward and preventing a breakthrough.” An Israeli official added: “Talks are tough. We’re stuck in the same place—there’s no progress.” Due to Hamas’ delay, Israeli officials now question whether a deal is achievable this week.
One key indicator of stalled progress is that U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff has yet to join the talks or set a date for his arrival in Doha. Witkoff is expected to travel to the Qatari capital only to finalize the agreement. Israeli officials are also considering whether Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, known for his criticism of Qatar, might accompany Witkoff. Should Dermer take part, it would signal both a major diplomatic step and implicit recognition of Qatar’s central role in the negotiations.
Washington is reportedly growing increasingly impatient with Hamas, expressing frustration over the group’s lack of responsiveness. For now, the pressure is being directed at Hamas—but if the group ultimately accepts the latest proposal, attention could shift to Israel.
In an official statement, Hamas said: “We are continuing responsibly, with caution and maximum speed, in consultations with Palestinian factions to reach a dignified agreement that ends the aggression, halts the destruction, enables the reconstruction of Gaza, lifts the siege, and guarantees a life of dignity for our people.”
Earlier, Saudi network Al-Arabiya cited Palestinian sources as saying that “most of Hamas’ demands have been accepted as part of the negotiations toward a ceasefire.” The report did not specify which demands, but added: “Any flexibility from Israel will bring the deal closer. The U.S. is pressuring Israel to show flexibility regarding troop withdrawal maps and withdrawal from Gaza.”
Meanwhile, hostage-release activists on Monday hung massive banners outside the prime minister’s office in Tel Aviv, demanding an end to the war and the immediate return of all hostages. One banner, three stories tall, read: “End the war now! Bring everyone home!”
“Most of the public wants the war to end and all hostages returned so the country can begin healing. The prime minister must lead the nation toward recovery—not division—and bring back our sons and daughters," an activist said.
As talks continued without a breakthrough, Palestinians reported Monday afternoon that IDF troops had begun operating in Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza. The IDF has not officially announced a ground operation there, but a military source said: “The "forces are deepening the ground maneuver and are fighting inside Deir al-Balah." According to the source, "Hamas operatives are under growing pressure—they're being pushed out of the area, which proves they no longer have a firm grip. We are striking their infrastructure and command, and their control is eroding."
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
At the same time, 25 countries issued a joint statement calling for an immediate end to the war and for unrestricted humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. “The suffering of civilians in Gaza has reached new depths. Israel’s aid model is dangerous, fueling instability and denying Palestinians basic human dignity,” the statement read. “We condemn the trickle of aid and the inhumane killing of civilians, including children, as they seek water and food. It is horrifying that more than 800 Palestinians have been killed while searching for aid. Blocking vital humanitarian assistance is unacceptable.”
The statement urged Israel to “immediately lift restrictions on aid flow and allow the UN and NGOs to carry out lifesaving work safely and efficiently.” It also called on all parties to protect civilians and uphold international humanitarian law. Proposals to relocate the population to a so-called “humanitarian city,” the countries added, “are completely unacceptable. Permanent forced displacement is a violation of international humanitarian law.”
The declaration also addressed the hostages held in Gaza, now for 654 days. “The hostages held cruelly by Hamas since October 7, 2023, continue to suffer terribly. We condemn their continued detention and call for their immediate and unconditional release. A ceasefire offers the best hope of bringing them home and ending the agony of their families.”