Watch images of synagogue destroyed Dagestan terror attack

Russian media releases photos of burnt-out structure after terror attack targets Jewish and Christian houses of worship, killing at least 20 in predominately Muslim republic  

Fire rages in Dagestan terror attack

Russian media on Tuesday, released photos taken inside a Synagogue in Machekala, Dagestan after it was set on fire in a terror attack on Sunday. The terrorists targeted Jewish and Christian houses of prayer and killed at least 20 people, most of them from the local police.
Two synagogues, two Orthodox churches and a police station were targeted in the cities of Derbent and Machekala.
A synagogue after it was burned down in the terror attack in Dagestan on Sunday A synagogue after it was burned down in the terror attack in Dagestan on Sunday
A synagogue after it was burned down in the terror attack in Dagestan on Sunday
(Photo: News.ru)
The attack was carried out by "foreign terrorists," Russia said alluding to ISIS
Suspected terrorists involved in the attack in Dagestan on Sunday
A synagogue after it was burned down in the terror attack in Dagestan on Sunday A synagogue after it was burned down in the terror attack in Dagestan on Sunday
A synagogue after it was burned down in the terror attack in Dagestan on Sunday
(Photo: News.ru)
Israel's Foreign Ministry said so far, no Jews or Israelis are known among the victims. The Israeli embassy in Moscow is in contact with the leaders of the Jewish community in the district.
