Police anti-corruption chief questioned again — just hours after being reinstated

Deputy Commissioner Meni Binyamin, the head of Israel Police’s elite anti-corruption and serious-crime unit Lahav 433, was summoned Sunday for another round of questioning by the Police Internal Investigations Department (PIID), an independent Justice Ministry unit that investigates police misconduct.

The summons came only hours after Binyamin returned to duty at Israel Police headquarters, with the approval of Police Commissioner Daniel Levy. PIID had notified police Saturday night that it would require Binyamin for additional questioning.

1 View gallery Lahav 433 chief Deputy Commissioner Meni Binyamin ( Photo: Israel Police )

The timing immediately drew scrutiny. Commissioner Levy reinstated Binyamin even though the police disciplinary branch has not yet been briefed on PIID’s investigative plan. PIID officials said last week that further interrogations were likely.

Binyamin’s attorney, Ori Korb, criticized the move, accusing PIID of trying to keep his client out of his post.

“From the first moment, the head of Lahav 433 cooperated fully and continues to do so,” Korb said, referring to the police’s umbrella unit that handles corruption, organized crime and major national investigations — often described as Israel’s FBI.

“He was released without conditions and voluntarily took leave so the unit could collect testimony on a new issue. Yet PIID continues its improper conduct. After delaying and not summoning him despite our requests, the moment he returned from leave they suddenly called him in again — clearly aiming to prevent him from functioning in his role.”

Binyamin has been under investigation for the past two weeks on suspicion of conflicts of interest in multiple cases. He was detained for questioning earlier this month over allegations that he intervened in a case involving an associate under investigation by his own unit.

Last week he was questioned again, just one day before the expiry of a temporary order that barred him from the unit. Media reports later revealed that this second investigation centered on suspicions he advanced his wife’s cousin — Cmdr. Tomer Strauss — for a senior investigative post in Lahav 433’s financial crimes division.

Associates of Binyamin have attacked the inquiry, claiming there is “no offense,” arguing that under the legal definition of a “relative,” a wife’s cousin does not constitute a family connection that automatically creates a conflict of interest.

PIID, however, maintains that Strauss should be considered a family relation for the purpose of assessing potential conflicts. Binyamin’s associates counter that the two previously served together for three years in the police’s Northern District, during which Binyamin legally supervised Strauss according to police regulations.

The first investigation opened against Binyamin involves suspected breach of trust and abuse of office. Investigators allege he improperly intervened in a sensitive matter related to a businessman close to him without reporting a potential conflict. Binyamin has denied wrongdoing, telling investigators the relationship was strictly professional and documented in police systems as required.