Israel arming Gaza militias to oppose Hamas, security officials confirm

Israeli security officials confirmed Thursday that the country is arming local militias in Gaza , following a claim earlier in the day by Yisrael Beytenu party chairman Avigdor Lieberman . The officials said the matter had been discussed in a classified Knesset committee. They denied any connection between the militia and ISIS, adding that its members had previously fought ISIS cells in the Sinai Peninsula.

In an interview with Israel’s public broadcaster Kan, Lieberman said, “To the best of my knowledge, the Cabinet never approved this. The Shin Bet chief knew but I don’t know how much the IDF chief of staff was informed.”

Footage of Yasser Abu-Shabab in Gaza

Lieberman warned that “this weaponry will eventually be turned against us,” claiming that the arms—mostly light weapons and assault rifles—were captured from Hamas and handed over to the militia with coordination between the IDF and Shin Bet.

The Prime Minister’s Office did not deny the report, saying: “Israel is working to defeat Hamas in various ways, based on the recommendations of all heads of the security establishment.” Lieberman responded with a brief post on X (formerly Twitter): “Don’t give them guns.”

At the center of the affair is Yasser Abu-Shabab, 32, a Bedouin from Gaza’s Rafah, who is presented on social media as the leader of an armed militia in southern Gaza. According to Palestinian sources, Abu-Shabab was arrested by Hamas before the war on charges of theft and drug trafficking but escaped from prison after a Hamas compound was bombed by Israeli forces.

Following his escape, he formed a group called “The Popular Forces,” which he claims is meant to protect civilians and distribute humanitarian aid. However, both Palestinian and international reports describe it as a militia operating in coordination with Israel in areas under military control, particularly east of Rafah near the Kerem Shalom border crossing.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Hamas’s military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, accused Abu-Shabab of leading a group of collaborators recruited by Israel to destabilize Gaza. His name was also mentioned in an internal UN memo as responsible for systematic looting of humanitarian aid. Last month, under mounting public pressure, his family in Gaza publicly disowned him and declared him a pariah, admitting his collaboration with Israel.

2 View gallery Yasser Abu-Shabab

In a video published Wednesday, Abu-Shabab declared that he operates “under Palestinian legitimacy,” referring to the Palestinian Authority (PA). He claimed to be acting with the PA’s blessing and in full coordination with its leadership. According to him, eastern Rafah has been “cleaned” and is now fully controlled by his forces. He urged residents to return to their homes, promising “shelter and food.”

Despite these claims, reports describe Abu-Shabab as a drug dealer with ties to organized crime who now leads an armed group in Rafah under Israeli patronage. Social media footage shows him in military gear, armed, flanked by men at improvised checkpoints wearing helmets marked with the insignia “Anti-Terror Service.” The U.S.-based Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) clarified that it does not employ or engage with armed Palestinians.

Humanitarian groups have accused the militia of looting aid convoys and extorting protection money, allegedly in plain view of IDF troops. Hamas has declared the group an enemy and published footage of an explosive device targeting Abu-Shabab’s fighters—similar to attacks it carries out against IDF soldiers. This marked the first time Hamas implicitly acknowledged the group’s existence and expressed concern over its activities.

2 View gallery Members of Abu-Shabab's militia

Some security officials have raised concerns about the long-term risks of arming such groups. Despite this, the government appears determined to find a local alternative to Hamas rule, even if that means relying on dubious local actors—so long as they’re not affiliated with Hamas.

According to security sources, one of the main motivations for arming these clans is to prevent Hamas from seizing humanitarian aid convoys, particularly those bound for GHF distribution centers.

The ruling Likud party and coalition officials harshly criticized Lieberman for exposing the program. “The man is insane. He caused enormous damage. He has no limits,” a government source said.

Senior Likud figures accused him of endangering national security and IDF soldiers. “Lieberman once again proves himself a cynical, irresponsible politician willing to leak sensitive information and jeopardize our soldiers and hostages for political gain,” one said.