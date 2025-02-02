Date set for Hassan Nasrallah's funeral, 5 months after assassination

The funeral of Hassan Nasrallah, the former secretary-general of Hezbollah who was assassinated in September , will take place in three weeks. This announcement was made on Sunday by Hezbollah’s current Secretary-General Naim Qassem during a speech broadcast throughout the country. Alongside Nasrallah, Hashem Safieddine, who was considered a potential successor to Nasrallah but was assassinated a week later , will also be buried. Qassem urged supporters "not to fire into the air" during the funeral. The slogan for Nasrallah’s funeral, according to Qassem, will be: "We are committed to the alliance."

2 View gallery An oversue funeral? ( Photo: Sharif karim, Reuters )

Qassem accused Israel of violating the cease-fire and stated that Lebanon must act against it. "The state of Lebanon is responsible for monitoring and demanding that the countries sponsoring the agreement ensure the enemy’s commitment to the cease-fire," he said, adding: "This is not just about violations but also about attacks. The state of Lebanon must act forcefully."

Regarding Hezbollah’s activities, Qassem justified the continuation of the fighting. "Resistance is a path and a choice," he said. "We act according to our assessment at the appropriate time." He also criticized Washington. "Since the U.S. considers itself a sponsor, there must be pressure on it to adhere to the agreement," he said.

Qassem claimed there is an international campaign aimed at undermining Hezbollah’s position. "There is a campaign against us, backed by the U.S., Israel and foreign states, accompanied by internal support, promoting defeat," he said. He attempted to frame the fighting balance as positive for his organization, adding: "We did not speak of total victory; this is a battle with gains and losses. Our people understand they won in some areas and lost in others. We speak of a victory tied to resilience, halting the Israeli invasion, and the enemy’s inability to eliminate the resistance."

Announcement of Nasrallah’s funeral date

Hezbollah has faced significant internal criticism recently. After the 60-day cease-fire period expired, motorcycle convoys from the organization took to the streets to celebrate "victory in the war." They waved Hezbollah flags and chanted slogans in support of the group. This display was poorly received by the Lebanese public. The Amal Movement in Lebanon even prohibited its supporters from participating in the motorcycle convoys.

2 View gallery Naim Qassem

On Friday, another incident occurred involving a Hezbollah motorcycle convoy when a young man struck Hezbollah motorcyclists participating in a funeral procession near the village of Sarafand, close to Sidon. Lebanon’s Al-Jadeed channel reported that it was unclear whether the act was intentional. Footage of the incident was widely shared on social media.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Hezbollah’s weakened position within Lebanon has limited its ability to provoke, particularly as it seeks to maintain its political power during the formation of the new government. Lebanon’s new president, Joseph Aoun, and its prime minister-designate, Nawaf Salam, were not Hezbollah’s preferred candidates. All eyes in Lebanon are now on the organization, with some blaming it for the destruction of southern villages and its participation in the war for external motives.

Qassem emphasized Hezbollah would continue its path and would not succumb to external pressures. "The popular liberation is intertwined with the armed resistance and the Lebanese army. In southern Lebanon, they say there is no possibility for Israel to remain and occupy the area," he said.

"Let everyone know that sacrifices will lead to the liberation of the land. Those with principles do not surrender under pressure," he declared.

Since the strike in Beirut’s Dahieh neighborhood, where Nasrallah was assassinated, the site has become a pilgrimage destination. The location, which served as Hezbollah’s central command, remains a disaster zone and has yet to be rebuilt. Despite the destruction, Hezbollah supporters continue to hold events at the site, with many visiting daily.