'The thanks of six million Somaliland Muslims': Herzog hosts president of fledgling nation

President Isaac Herzog hosted Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi and his wife, Fardowsa Mohamed Roble, at the President’s Residence on Sunday. Herzog called the visit “historic” and said it “symbolizes the great potential of this wonderful new partnership.”

In December, Israel became the first UN member state to recognize Somaliland , the political entity seeking independence from Somalia.

“Both our countries acted with courage and realism. Israel recognized Somaliland as an independent state, which has been a reality on the ground for several decades. Somaliland chose to open an embassy here in Jerusalem, the capital of Israel," Herzog said in welcoming remarks.

1 View gallery President Isaac Herzog salutes Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi during their meeting in Jerusalem ( Photo: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters )

“The beautiful images of the people of Somaliland waving Israeli flags in celebration of this new relationship warmed all of our hearts, Mr. President. Today, we are equally delighted to have the flags of Somaliland flying here in the President's Residence and all throughout Jerusalem."

“Now our mission is to strengthen cooperation between our nations in a wide range of fields: agriculture, technology, trade, health, academia and, of course, security. Israel and Somaliland face a wide range of shared threats and interests: Both countries face the threat of radical extremism and together seek security and stability in the Horn of Africa and the entire region,” he also said.

Abdillahi called his visit "historic" and said it was an "honor" to be here. “We are deeply appreciative that the State of Israel has chosen to receive us with such an honor on this historic occasion. By doing so, Israel has taken part in a moment that will be remembered in the diplomatic history of our nation, and we do not take that gesture lightly," he said.

“We also recall with gratitude the early and continued engagement between our two countries. In Somaliland's long journey since the restoration of its sovereignty following independence from Britain, we have valued those who have shown openness, courage, and foresight in engaging with us. We are deeply appreciative that the State of Israel has chosen to receive us with such an honor on this historic occasion. By doing so, Israel has taken part in a moment that will be remembered in the diplomatic history of our nation, and we do not take that gesture lightly."