Romi Gonen on elimination of her Hamas captor: 'He destroyed my innocence, but I am alive'

Alongside a photo of Kardi, Gonen wrote: “Look at him. This is the first terrorist who destroyed my innocence, dirtied my soul. After four days in Gaza, he couldn’t control himself and entered the shower after me. Look at him. This terrorist is in hell today and I am alive. His death will not erase anything, but without a doubt justice was done with him. Until the last one of them!”

Alongside a photo of Kardi, Gonen wrote: “Look at him. This is the first terrorist who destroyed my innocence, dirtied my soul. After four days in Gaza, he couldn’t control himself and entered the shower after me. Look at him. This terrorist is in hell today and I am alive. His death will not erase anything, but without a doubt justice was done with him. Until the last one of them!”

Alongside a photo of Kardi, Gonen wrote: “Look at him. This is the first terrorist who destroyed my innocence, dirtied my soul. After four days in Gaza, he couldn’t control himself and entered the shower after me. Look at him. This terrorist is in hell today and I am alive. His death will not erase anything, but without a doubt justice was done with him. Until the last one of them!”

was and how many people chose to take part in it. Nothing will bring Noa back to us. No action can return her smile, her laughter or the life that was taken from her. The pain and longing will stay with us for the rest of our lives.”

was and how many people chose to take part in it. Nothing will bring Noa back to us. No action can return her smile, her laughter or the life that was taken from her. The pain and longing will stay with us for the rest of our lives.”

At the same time, she added: “We thank the security forces and IDF soldiers who are acting with determination and courage to bring justice and protect the citizens of Israel. Knowing that someone who took part in the horrors can no longer harm others does not ease our pain, but it does provide a feeling that justice was served.”

At the same time, she added: “We thank the security forces and IDF soldiers who are acting with determination and courage to bring justice and protect the citizens of Israel. Knowing that someone who took part in the horrors can no longer harm others does not ease our pain, but it does provide a feeling that justice was served.”

At the same time, she added: “We thank the security forces and IDF soldiers who are acting with determination and courage to bring justice and protect the citizens of Israel. Knowing that someone who took part in the horrors can no longer harm others does not ease our pain, but it does provide a feeling that justice was served.”