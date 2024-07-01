Avi Marciano, father of the late Corporal Noa Marciano, who was abducted to Gaza and murdered inside Shifa hospital, expressed anger over the release on Monday of the Shifa Hospital Director Muhammed Abu Salmiya, and his return to Gaza .

3 View gallery The late Noa Marciano ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

"Noa was neglected before October 7 when they didn't listen to her. She was abandoned on October 7 when they did not come to save her. She was also abandoned later when not enough was done to bring her home alive. And now, seven months after we buried her, the State of Israel decides to release those who are directly or indirectly responsible for her murder. Sorry, my girl, that even now you continue to be forsaken. I am willing to accept the release of those who have a part in my daughter's murder as part of a hostage deal, not like this," he said.

He recounted how he heard that the Shifa director had been released. "We found out from the news. It feels like they are killing us again each time, that they are ignoring us. It pains me so much for my daughter that I cannot help her in any way, and that this is the country she was born into. Those who are responsible for October 7 still govern us and are still responsible for the failures that happen every day, both in the government and in the military."

"It's like they're stabbing me in the heart, and it's not Hamas, but my own country," the killed soldier's fathjer said. He added that there has been the establishment of the "Their Voice" forum for families of reconnaissance soldiers who were murdered in Nahal Oz, and that they are demanding the establishment of a state-commissioned inquiry. "There are two parts here, guilt and responsibility," he explained.

"I don't know who is guilty, but I know who is responsible: the prime minister, the cabinet, the IDF and the Shin Bet. I am not privy to the details to know who is guilty, but everyone is responsible. I expect a real inquiry. A committee that will truly expose all the failures that occurred in Israel over the past nine months and before that."

3 View gallery Family members of reconnaissance soldiers demand a national inquiry ( Photo: Supreme Court )

"We are asking the people of Israel to join us in pressuring the government to launch an inquiry immediately. In a proper state, this would have happened nine months ago. Those who failed on October 7 and before still govern us, the reins are still in their hands, and they continue to fail time after time," he said.

In November, less than a week before Muhammed Abu Salmiya was arrested, Noa's body was rescued from Gaza. Her remains were found in the hospital by the 603 Engineering Battalion of the 7th Division and was transferred to Israel. Later, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari revealed that "Noa was taken into Shifa, where she was murdered by Hamas terrorists."

" According to medical findings, Noa was abducted to a hideout near Shifa , and during IDF attacks on the Hamas terrorist holding her, he was killed and Noa was injured, but not fatally. The hospital, a place which was supposed to sanctify the value of life, was used by Hamas for murder," he said.

3 View gallery Shifa Hospital director Muhammed Abu Salmiya

Government ministers were shocked to discover the news and expressed their disbelief and confusion in the government's Whatsapp chat. "Yoav Gallant, can we get an explanation as to why this man whose hospital was a shelter for terrorists and where our hostages were killed was released?" asked Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli.

"What?! It is inconceivable to make such a move without government approval! If you requested our consent on a hostage deal, it is beyond imagination to release terrorists without getting something back. I demand to stop this and convene the government," said Minister Minister of National Missions Orit Strok. "Seriously asking, on whose authority?"

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir added: "It's time to fire the Shin Bet director. He does whatever he wants, and Gallant is with him all the way. He doesn't give a damn about the government. He makes his independent policy, does what he wants, and has become the terrorists' welfare officer. They're suffering, they're not doing well, but is he supposed to take care of their conditions?"

Gallant's office reported that "he did not know in advance about the release of the Shifa Hospital director."