Ministers share video images of hostage Evyatar David despite family's objections

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli published images from a video of hostage Evyatar David distributed Friday by Hamas, despite the family’s explicit request to withhold such material.
According to sources at the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, Sa’ar and Chikli acted without approval from David’s family, who have asked that no parts of the video or images be publicly shared. Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, also posted images from the video, urging the UN Security Council to “discuss the real famine in Gaza—the famine of the hostages.”
Shortly after the video was released by Hamas and circulated on social media, Evyatar’s sister, Yaela David, said their mother and brother had not yet seen it and were not supposed to come across it accidentally online. “I ask you — please do not publish images from the video until my family and I decide to release it,” she said. “Those who have seen it understand the severity of Evyatar’s condition, which has broken my heart.”
Despite the family’s plea, several media outlets and officials shared the images. The family has not authorized any publication of the distressing footage.
Hamas released the video as part of an apparent effort to increase pressure for a hostage deal. It shows David in a severely deteriorated physical condition and was reportedly filmed this week.