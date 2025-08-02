Ministers share video images of hostage Evyatar David despite family's objections

According to sources at the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, Sa’ar and Chikli acted without approval from David’s family, who have asked that no parts of the video or images be publicly shared. Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, also posted images from the video, urging the UN Security Council to “discuss the real famine in Gaza—the famine of the hostages.”

