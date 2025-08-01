Hamas releases new video of captive Evyatar David

Hamas escalated pressure for a hostage deal on Friday afternoon by releasing a new video—allegedly filmed this week—showing proof of life from captive Evyatar David, who has been held in captivity for 665 days. At the request of the Hostages’ Families Headquarters, the video or any excerpts from it will only be published with the family's consent.

Hamas escalated pressure for a hostage deal on Friday afternoon by releasing a new video—allegedly filmed this week—showing proof of life from captive Evyatar David, who has been held in captivity for 665 days. At the request of the Hostages’ Families Headquarters, the video or any excerpts from it will only be published with the family's consent.

Hamas escalated pressure for a hostage deal on Friday afternoon by releasing a new video—allegedly filmed this week—showing proof of life from captive Evyatar David, who has been held in captivity for 665 days. At the request of the Hostages’ Families Headquarters, the video or any excerpts from it will only be published with the family's consent.