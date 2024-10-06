'My ray of light in the darkness': Freed hostage says expecting a new baby

Doron Katz Asher, who was taken hostage by Hamas with her daughters during the October 7 massacre and later released as part of a hostage-prisoner exchange in November, announced she is expecting a baby, calling it her "true triumph" in a heartfelt Instagram post.
Katz Asher, who was released after 48 days in captivity, shared the emotional news, writing, "Bringing new life, a year after nearly losing my own, is the greatest gift for the new year. It’s my ray of light in the darkness."
The 34-year-old accountant from central Israel was visiting her mother at Kibbutz Nir Oz with her daughters, Raz, 5, and Aviv, 3, when the attack began. Her mother was killed, likely by friendly fire, while her brother was murdered by terrorists, and his body was taken to Gaza. Her mother's partner, Gadi Moses, was also taken hostage and remains in Hamas captivity.
Reflecting on her return, Katz Asher previously shared in a social media post, “What is it like to come back from captivity with two little girls, you ask? It means Yoni [her partner] agrees to everything I ask,” she joked, adding that he had agreed to have more children, "as many as I want."
