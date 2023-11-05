IDF reveals new evidence of Hamas using Gaza hospitals for terror

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Sunday disclosed fresh intelligence demonstrating how Hamas exploits medical facilities in the Gaza Strip for terrorist activities.
In a briefing to international media, Hagari emphasized that the use of civilians as human shields is a deliberate tactic and a fundamental part of Hamas's strategy.
He presented a video documenting Hamas' underground infrastructure beneath the Qatari Sheikh Hamad Hospital. The following video shows Hamas terrorists opening fire at Israeli forces from the hospital.
“If it weren’t enough that we exposed a tunnel under the hospital, the terrorists also shot at our soldiers from within the hospital,” Hagari said.
He stated that the IDF possesses intelligence about a tunnel network beneath Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital, and has aerial imagery that reveals rocket launchers located just in close proximity to the facility. Hagari said that “Hamas systematically built" the facility to "disguise its underground terror infrastructure."
He then presented recordings of intercepted phone calls among Hamas officials discussing the appropriation of fuel reserves designated for the Indonesian Hospital.
The recording features an official lamenting Hamas's claims about fuel shortages in Gaza, despite the terror group stockpiling substantial diesel reserves.
The IDF has previously revealed evidence of Hamas using Gaza's Shifa hospital as its main base of operations, as well as hoarding fuel as Palestinian civilians are left to languish.
Hagari emphasized that the IDF's operations are targeted against Hamas, not the civilians of Gaza. The IDF has taken extensive measures to minimize civilian casualties, including issuing approximately 20,000 warning calls, dropping more than 1.5 million pamphlets over Gaza and sending out millions of texts and pre-recorded messages to encourage civilians to evacuate dangerous areas.
He also presented a graphic showing Hamas blocking civilians from evacuating from northern Gaza to safer areas in the south by using a truck to block the road and prevent movement southward.