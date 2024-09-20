IDF confirms Hezbollah head of operations Ibrahim Aqil eliminated in Beirut strike

Key architect of Hezbollah’s plan to invade northern Israel assassinated in Israeli strike on building in Beirut’s Dahieh; army says strike also took out other senior members of terror group's operations unit

Aftermath of Israeli airstrike on Beirut's Dahieh district
(Video: Reuters)

The IDF confirmed on Friday that it eliminated Ibrahim Aqil, Hezbollah’s head of operations, in a strike in Beirut, along with senior members of the group’s operations unit and the leadership of its elite Radwan Force.
Lebanese reports said at least nine people were killed and 59 wounded in the attack, eight of them critically.
בכיר חיזבאללה אברהים עקיל בכיר חיזבאללה אברהים עקיל
Ibrahim Aqil
תקיפה בדאחייה בביירותתקיפה בדאחייה בביירות
(Photo: AFP)
תקיפה בדאחייה בביירותתקיפה בדאחייה בביירות
(Photo: AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Prior to the IDF’s announcement, Lebanese officials confirmed to foreign news agencies that Aqil was among the dead. Reuters reported that, according to a local security source, the strike occurred during a meeting Aqil held with members of the Radwan Force.
The IDF said that Aqil and the commanders killed were key architects of the "Operation to Conquer the Galilee," a plan for Hezbollah to invade Israeli territory and capture northern communities in a future war.
תקיפה בדאחייה בביירותתקיפה בדאחייה בביירות
(Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir)
תקיפה בדאחייה בביירותתקיפה בדאחייה בביירות
(Photo: AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
תקיפה בדאחייה בביירותתקיפה בדאחייה בביירות
(Photo: AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Aqil had served as Hezbollah’s operations chief since 2004, overseeing attacks involving explosives, anti-tank missiles and other military operations.
Aqil began his career with Hezbollah in the 1980s in its Islamic Jihad wing, responsible for carrying out attacks outside Lebanon, targeting international civilians and organizations. He also commanded the Radwan Force, Hezbollah’s elite unit, and was reportedly involved in the 2019 anti-tank missile attack on the Avivim military post, the 2023 bomb attack at the Megiddo junction and recent attempts by Hezbollah fighters to infiltrate Israeli territory during the war to kill civilians and soldiers.
תקיפה בדאחייה בביירותתקיפה בדאחייה בביירות
(Photo: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh)
הבית הלבן יעניק 7 מיליון דולר למי שיעביר מידע על בכיר החיזבאללה אברהים עקיל בציון 40 שנה לפיגוע בשגרירות האמריקאית בביירותהבית הלבן יעניק 7 מיליון דולר למי שיעביר מידע על בכיר החיזבאללה אברהים עקיל בציון 40 שנה לפיגוע בשגרירות האמריקאית בביירות
(Photo: from X)
“The IDF will continue to target Hezbollah’s capabilities and take action in all arenas to ensure the security of Israel’s citizens,” the military said.
