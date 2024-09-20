IDF confirms Hezbollah head of operations Ibrahim Aqil eliminated in Beirut strike

The IDF confirmed on Friday that it eliminated Ibrahim Aqil, Hezbollah’s head of operations, in a strike in Beirut, along with senior members of the group’s operations unit and the leadership of its elite Radwan Force.
Lebanese reports said at least nine people were killed and 59 wounded in the attack, eight of them critically.
Prior to the IDF’s announcement, Lebanese officials confirmed to foreign news agencies that Aqil was among the dead. Reuters reported that, according to a local security source, the strike occurred during a meeting Aqil held with members of the Radwan Force.
The IDF said that Aqil and the commanders killed were key architects of the "Operation to Conquer the Galilee," a plan for Hezbollah to invade Israeli territory and capture northern communities in a future war.
Aqil had served as Hezbollah’s operations chief since 2004, overseeing attacks involving explosives, anti-tank missiles and other military operations.
Aqil began his career with Hezbollah in the 1980s in its Islamic Jihad wing, responsible for carrying out attacks outside Lebanon, targeting international civilians and organizations. He also commanded the Radwan Force, Hezbollah’s elite unit, and was reportedly involved in the 2019 anti-tank missile attack on the Avivim military post, the 2023 bomb attack at the Megiddo junction and recent attempts by Hezbollah fighters to infiltrate Israeli territory during the war to kill civilians and soldiers.
“The IDF will continue to target Hezbollah’s capabilities and take action in all arenas to ensure the security of Israel’s citizens,” the military said.