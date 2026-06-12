Peace ‘has never been closer’: Pakistan says US, Iran reached draft deal

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Friday that a final text of a peace agreement had been reached between Iran and the United States, signaling a possible breakthrough in the prolonged diplomatic effort between Tehran and Washington.

Sharif’s announcement came after U.S. President Donald Trump angrily accused Iran of falsely leaking details of the emerging agreement , a dispute that was followed by a more conciliatory message from Tehran.

2 View gallery Abbas Araghchi and Donald Trump ( Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images, AP Photo/Mehmet Guzel )

“We are well aware of the constant disinformation being spread by actors seeking to sabotage the peace agreement,” Sharif wrote, referring to Trump’s remarks. “If we ignore that background noise, we can confirm that a final and agreed text of the peace agreement has been reached, and that Pakistan is now working closely with the parties to complete the next steps. Peace has never been closer.”

Shortly before Sharif’s announcement, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote that the memorandum of understanding “has never been closer.”

“Pending its finalization, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content,” Araghchi wrote. “In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course.”

Trump responded by sharing Araghchi’s post on his Truth Social platform.

A senior U.S. administration official said the deal with Iran includes several core conditions: nuclear material would be destroyed and removed, Iran’s nuclear program would be dismantled, no money would be released until Iran met the requirements, the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened to traffic and Tehran would stop funding terror groups.

“This is what they agreed to,” the official said. “This is a performance-based deal.”

Other senior U.S. officials maintained a tougher line. Vice President JD Vance said Iran’s frozen funds would not be released in exchange for the mere signing of the agreement, as Tehran’s earlier statement had claimed. According to Vance, Iran would receive economic benefits only if it met its obligations under the emerging deal.

At the same time, Vance said, “This deal has the potential to transform the region and lead to lasting peace.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a close Trump ally, was even sharper. Graham said the deal as described by Iranian state media “would be terrible.”

“We must remember that the Iranian regime killed 42,000 of its own people simply because they wanted a better life,” Graham wrote. “Their leadership are radical religious Nazis. Creating a $300 billion reconstruction fund? That would be like the Marshall Plan for Germany while the Nazis were still in power.”

2 View gallery Trump shares Araghchi’s post ( Photo: X )

Earlier Friday, Iranian news agencies published what they said were 14 points included in the emerging agreement. Washington later denied that version. Trump said in response that the Iranians were “disrespectful and dishonest” and warned that they should “get their act together, and fast.”

The Iranian version claimed the agreement included an immediate and permanent end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon; a U.S. commitment not to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs and to respect the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic; and the full lifting of the naval blockade within 30 days.

It also claimed the United States would withdraw all forces from areas near Iran; reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days under Iranian arrangements; suspend sanctions on the sale of oil, petrochemicals and related products; and grant Iran full access to its financial resources.

Another clause in the Iranian version said the United States and its allies would present reconstruction plans for Iran worth at least $300 billion.

The Iranian report also referred to 60 days of negotiations on a final agreement based on nuclear issues, the full removal of all U.S. sanctions and the cancellation of all decisions and measures taken by the UN Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors.

Iran would reaffirm its commitment under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty not to develop nuclear weapons. During the negotiation period, the United States would commit not to increase its forces in the region and not to impose new sanctions.

The Iranian version also claimed that $24 billion in frozen Iranian funds would be released during the 60-day final negotiation period, with half of the sum provided to Tehran before the talks began.

It further said an oversight mechanism would be established to monitor implementation, and that the final agreement would be approved by a UN Security Council resolution.

The final point in the Iranian version claimed that negotiations on the final agreement would not begin before half of Iran’s frozen funds were released, oil sanctions were suspended and the naval blockade was lifted.

It also claimed the final agreement would deal only with enriched material, enrichment, sanctions removal and an economic recovery program for Iran. Discussion of Iran’s missile program and its support for “resistance groups” had been permanently removed from the agenda, according to the Iranian report.