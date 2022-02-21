Israeli minister sees bilateral talks with U.S. to 'complement' Iran nuke deal

Israel will address its misgivings about an emerging new Iran nuclear deal in future bilateral arrangements with the United States, Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli said on Monday.

Israel will address its misgivings about an emerging new Iran nuclear deal in future bilateral arrangements with the United States, Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli said on Monday.

Israel will address its misgivings about an emerging new Iran nuclear deal in future bilateral arrangements with the United States, Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli said on Monday.

Israel, which is not a party to nuclear negotiations between Iran and world powers in Vienna, has voiced concern that they could produce a revived deal that "

Israel, which is not a party to nuclear negotiations between Iran and world powers in Vienna, has voiced concern that they could produce a revived deal that "

Michaeli, the leader of the Labor Party and a member of Israel's decision-making Security Cabinet, said that as a center-left opposition lawmaker in 2015 she had supported the then-nuclear deal with Iran — which the

Michaeli, the leader of the Labor Party and a member of Israel's decision-making Security Cabinet, said that as a center-left opposition lawmaker in 2015 she had supported the then-nuclear deal with Iran — which the