Palestinian killed by off-duty IDF soldier in West Bank during rock attack

Palestinian sources reported Wednesday that a man was killed by gunfire near Nablus in the West Bank during clashes. According to the reports, the slain man was identified as Thameen Dawabshe.
The IDF said the incident occurred during civilian engineering works in the area, when dozens of Palestinians hurled rocks at an off-duty soldier.
The soldier initially fired warning shots into the air, the military said, but after the rock-throwing continued, he fired “to remove the threat,” hitting one of the assailants.
The military added that the attackers then attempted to seize the soldier’s weapon. Additional troops were dispatched to the scene, and the incident ended shortly afterward. Both the soldier and the civilian sustained light injuries from the rock-throwing and received medical treatment on site.
Just over two weeks ago, a Palestinian teacher and activist, 31-year-old Odeh Mohammed Khalil al-Hadalin, was fatally shot by a settler near the Carmel settlement in the South Hebron Hills. According to video footage captured by al-Hadalin’s own camera, which was released by B’Tselem, the shooting occurred amid clashes in which stones were hurled at backyarders riding an ATV, shattering its windshield
Al-Hadalin, a father of three, was said by Palestinian sources to be a high school staff member in the village of Masafer Yatta. Footage from his camera shows the moment of the shooting. Before the gunfire, the video also shows residents throwing rocks at the bulldozer Levy was in, shattering its windshield.
Police said Levy fired because he felt his life was in danger. The video appears to show al-Hadalin standing apart from the clashes, documenting the incident when he was shot.