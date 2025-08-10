Palestinian teacher's camera captures moment he was shot, killed by settler in West Bank | Watch

Footage from the fatal shooting of Palestinian teacher Odeh Mohammed Khalil al-Hadalin shows the moment he was shot by settler Yinon Levy about two weeks ago , captured by Hadalin’s camera.

The video, released by the organization B’Tselem, shows clashes between Palestinians and settlers in the village of Umm al-Khair in South Hebron, as Levy fires his gun and the camera falls.

Before the shooting, stones were seen being thrown by residents toward Levy, who was on an ATV. The footage also shows a vehicle’s windshield shattering from a stone strike. According to police, Levy fired his weapon, claiming he feared for his life. However, the video shows that Hadalin was not part of the clashes and was busy filming the scene.

B’Tselem reported that Levy, previously sanctioned by the U.S. for multiple violent incidents against Palestinians in the area, trespassed into the Umm al-Khir community with a tractor on July 28. When residents tried to remove him, Levy fired and killed Hadalin. Levy was released the next day to house arrest due to a lack of evidence and the court’s acceptance of his self-defense claim. He was fully released from house arrest on August 1. Just days later, Levy was seen again in Umm al-Khir accompanied by another armed settler.

B’Tselem’s Executive Director Yuli Novak condemned the situation: “Palestinians have no rights or protection; they are completely abandoned in Gaza and the West Bank. Odeh’s killing is yet another example of the world standing by while Israeli soldiers and civilians kill Palestinians openly, knowing they will be granted immunity.”

Hadalin’s funeral was held Thursday after Israeli authorities had his body for around 10 days, imposing restrictions on the burial, such as limiting attendees and requiring it to be held in a nearby village. The family refused, with 60 women from the village, including Hadalin’s mother and wife, launching a hunger strike. Eventually, the body was released, though the family said before the funeral that “it was forbidden to raise any organizational flags. Anyone who violates this risks themselves and their family with legal consequences.”

More footage from the incident ( Video: Umm al-Khair resident )

Levy’s release and subsequent return to the area sparked outrage. Social activist Osama Mahamrah called it a deliberate provocation: “They came to dig right in front of our homes. We are in mourning, and they come with tractors. This is a show of force and humiliation.”

He added: “Odeh didn’t threaten anyone, wasn’t armed, didn’t do anything. This was cold-blooded murder. The most outrageous part — Levy was immediately released, claiming self-defense, despite video evidence showing the opposite. This is not a coincidence; it’s policy. They build roads, plant trees, and dig in our land—they want to expel us. If Odeh had been Jewish and the shooter Palestinian, he would already be in prison. But we’re Palestinians, so everything is allowed.”