Israel disables most of Iran's air defenses, official says

Israel's destroys key S-300 missile systems and radar sites; Satellite images reveal extensive damage to the Shahrud Space Center, a pivotal Revolutionary Guards facility used for satellite launches and missile production 

Israel succeeded in taking out most of Iran's air defenses during its attack last Saturday, an official said in an interview with Fox News late on Tuesday. According to the network's sources, Israel destroyed three of Iran's S-300 systems, after a fourth was targeted in the first Israeli strike last April
Satellite imagery has revealed significant damage to the Shahrud Space Center, a key launch site for Iran's Revolutionary Guards located in the Semnan province in northeastern Iran, allegedly inflicted by Israel. The operation reportedly also targeted multiple radar systems critical to Iran's ballistic missile capabilities.
Satellite footage of the facility in Semnan province, before and after
(Photo: planet labs via AP)
In a message to Tehran, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi warned that any further Iranian missile barrages would be met with unprecedented Israeli military responses. Visiting the squadrons responsible for the Iran strike at Ramon Air Force Base, Halevi said, "We will know how to hit very, very hard in both capabilities and locations that we left aside this time."
Pezeshkian attends a campaign event in Tehran, Iran June 14, 2024Pezeshkian attends a campaign event in Tehran, Iran June 14, 2024
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian
(Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency))
The Associated Press unveiled new satellite images showing additional damage at another site targeted by the Israeli assault, a fact unreported by Tehran. Images reveal destruction at several buildings within the Shahrud Space Center. Although Iran has acknowledged damage in Tehran and the provinces of Ilam and Khuzestan, it remains silent about Semnan. Expert analysis suggests that while there is no definitive evidence the damage was not caused by other means, pre-strike imagery shows no such destruction.
Fires at an Iranian missile site after Israel's strike 
Captured by Planet Labs, the satellite images from Tuesday depict a central structure at the space center, now a skeletal ruin. Nearby vehicles, likely belonging to Iranian officials, survey the wreckage. Pre-strike images from March show the building intact, topped by a high blue roof. Further images reveal three smaller structures demolished south of the main building, with additional damage to a hangar to the northeast, indicating precise targeting by the Israeli military. Iran is presumably still assessing the full extent of the damage from this calculated strike.
