Houthis send millions of Israelis to shelters: Missile fired from Yemen intercepted

Sirens sounded in central Israel and the Jerusalem area on Tuesday evening following a missile launched from Yemen, sending millions to shelters. The IDF spokesperson said the rocket fired from Yemen was intercepted.
This is the first time since Friday that a missile launch from Yemen has triggered air raid sirens in Israel. On Friday night, a launch from Yemen was detected shortly after 9:30 p.m., setting off sirens in Arad, Hebron, and additional communities in the northern Negev, the Judea region, and near the Dead Sea. That missile, too, was intercepted.
The Houthis have continued launching missiles despite ongoing Israeli airstrikes on their positions in Yemen. On Monday the IDF struck the Houthis' main port, targeting infrastructure the rebels had been trying to rebuild after earlier strikes.
According to the IDF, the targeted infrastructure included "engineering equipment used to restore port facilities, fuel tanks and vessels employed for military activity and operations against the State of Israel and ships in the maritime zone near the port, as well as other terrorist infrastructure used by the Houthi regime."