IDF probes footage from Jenin showing terrorists shot dead after surrendering

The IDF is reviewing a deadly incident in Jenin after video circulated showing two wanted terrorists emerging from a building with their hands raised before they were shot and killed.
According to the IDF and Israel Police, Border Police and IDF units had entered Jenin earlier Thursday to arrest terrorists involved in attacks that included throwing explosives and firing at Israeli forces. The suspects, the statement said, were part of a local terror network operating in the city.
Troops surrounded the structure where the men were hiding and began a surrender procedure that stretched over several hours. After engineering equipment was used on part of the building, the two suspects came out. Forces then opened fire, killing them.
Military commanders in the field are now reviewing the shooting, and the findings will be passed to the relevant oversight bodies.
Video from the scene circulating online appeared to show the two terrorists stepping out of the building, raising their hands and kneeling before they were shot.
Earlier in the day, Palestinian reports said IDF forces were active elsewhere in Jenin and had placed a house under siege.
In a separate counterterror mission in several communities in northern West Bank, Air Force attack helicopters provided close air support to Commando Brigade troops on the ground. Palestinian outlets reported increased IDF reinforcements and low-altitude military flights over the area.