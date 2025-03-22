Israeli air force strikes South Lebanon after rocket attack

UNIFIL in a statement says it is  alarmed by the possible escalation of violence following rocket fire on Israel; the prime minister and defense minister instruct the IDF to respond with force 

Lior Ben Ari, Yoav Zitun, Itamar Eichner|
Israel conducted extensive air strikes on South Lebanon on Saturday after a rocket attack targeting the border town of Metual early in the morning.
At least six rockets were launched, three landed short of the border and three others were intercepted by IDF aerial defenses, the military said.
2 View gallery
תקיפות במרחב יוחמור א-שקיף בדרום לבנון תקיפות במרחב יוחמור א-שקיף בדרום לבנון
IDF strikes South Lebanon after rocket fire on Metula on Saturday
Aftermath of IDF strikes on South Lebanon

According to Lebanese media reports at least one person was killed and at least three others were injured in a strike on the village of Toulon. The air force strikes continued throughout the morning after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said they instructed the military to respond with force to the attack.
The United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said it was concerned over the renewed violence. " UNIFIL remains alarmed by the possible escalation of violence following the detection of four projectiles launched at around 7:30 am from Lebanon into Israel in the vicinity of Metula and triggering immediate retaliation by the IDF.
IDF strikes South Lebanon after a rocket attack on Metula


The Lebanese army said earlier that they had located makeshift rocket launchers used in the strike on Metula. They said the launchers were found north of the Litani River.
2 View gallery
משגרי רקטות בלבנון שמהם בוצע ירי רקטי לעבר מטולהמשגרי רקטות בלבנון שמהם בוצע ירי רקטי לעבר מטולה
Makeshift rocket launchers located north of the Litani River used in an attack on Metula on Saturday
(Photo: X)
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun blamed Israel for the outbreak of violence. His office called on all force in the South and especially the observers who were authorized to ensure the implementation of the cease-fire agreement that ended the war between Israel and Hezbollah, to prevent any other violations that could endanger Lebanon. He asked the military to take necessary measures on the ground to ensure the safety of civilians and prevent further repercussions.
