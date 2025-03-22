The IDF said on Saturday that its aerial defenses intercepted three rockets fired from Lebanon at northern Israel. This is the first time the Upper Galilee has been targeted by rockets in three and a half months.
The IDF fired artillery shells into Lebanon, local media said, after at least six rockets were launched, targeting Metula in the Upper Galilee.
Israel also came under fire from a Houthi missile attack late on Friday, for the third time in as many days.
The military said that overnight, its air force attacked what it called "strategic capabilities" in Syria. In a statement, the IDF said its fighter jets struck the Syrian military bases of Tadmur and T4.