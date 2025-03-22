Rockets fired from Lebanon at northern Israel

Upper Galilee comes under rocket attack for the first time in three and a half months; no injuries were reported after aerial defenses intercepted the rockets; IDF responds with artillery fire 

Yoav Zitun|
The IDF said on Saturday that its aerial defenses intercepted three rockets fired from Lebanon at northern Israel. This is the first time the Upper Galilee has been targeted by rockets in three and a half months.
The IDF fired artillery shells into Lebanon, local media said, after at least six rockets were launched, targeting Metula in the Upper Galilee.
Israel also came under fire from a Houthi missile attack late on Friday, for the third time in as many days.
2 View gallery
דיווח לבנוני: טילי יירוט התפוצצו בגזרה המזרחית של דרום לבנוןדיווח לבנוני: טילי יירוט התפוצצו בגזרה המזרחית של דרום לבנון
Rockets fired from Lebanon at the Upper Galilee are intercepted by aerial defenses on Saturday
2 View gallery
תיעוד מתקיפת צה"ל בתדמור שבסוריהתיעוד מתקיפת צה"ל בתדמור שבסוריה
IDF strikes Syrian bases in T4, Tadmor
(Photo: IDF)
The military said that overnight, its air force attacked what it called "strategic capabilities" in Syria. In a statement, the IDF said its fighter jets struck the Syrian military bases of Tadmur and T4.
