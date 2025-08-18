Israel to revoke visas of Australian diplomats in retaliation for visa denials, Palestinian State recognition

Israel informed Australia on Monday that it will revoke the residency visas of Australian representatives to the Palestinian Authority, in response to Canberra’s refusal to grant visas to former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Constitution Committee Chairman Simcha Rothman, as well as its intention to recognize a Palestinian state. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar conveyed the decision to Australia’s ambassador in Israel.
According to his office, Saar instructed Israel’s embassy in Canberra to scrutinize every official Australian visa request to Israel. While the Australian diplomats are based in Israel, their office is located in Ramallah, and they commute daily. The move mirrors steps Israel has taken against Norwegian diplomats.
“Australia acts against Israel, and Australia also targets Israelis with its decisions,” Saar said. He accused Canberra of fueling antisemitism by claiming Israeli visitors could stir unrest among Australia’s Muslim population.
“Instead of dealing with the antisemitism raging in Australia today, including attacks on Jews and Jewish institutions, they are inflaming it with false accusations,” Sa’ar said.
The Guardian reported that Rothman’s visa request was denied one day before his scheduled arrival in Australia to attend community events. Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said in a statement, “If you come here to spread hate and division, we don’t want you.” He added Rothman could reapply only in three years, emphasizing that Australia is committed to being a place where “everyone can feel safe.”
The decision sparked political controversy in Australia, with critics accusing the ruling Labor Party of being lenient toward Hamas supporters while barring a senior Israeli lawmaker. Officials said Rothman’s visit risked offending Muslims in the country. A list of his past statements was prepared, which included opposition to a Palestinian state, calls for extending Israeli sovereignty, and comments such as “Hamas must be destroyed.”
Australia had earlier canceled visas for Shaked and Israeli-American activist Hillel Fuld. Shaked said she had planned to attend a strategic dialogue hosted by the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) and that her visa was denied “only because of my opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian terror state.” She accused the Labor government of “hypocrisy and hostility toward Israel.”
Last week, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that his government would formally recognize a Palestinian state next month. Israel’s ambassador in Canberra, Amir Maimon, said the decision was made under international pressure. “Australia did not stand firm and instead joined France, Britain and Canada, which announced recognition,” he said.