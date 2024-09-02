Kamala Harris' new consultant: 'Zionists control much of American politics'

In the complex landscape of U.S.politics, where alliances often shift like the sands of the desert, Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign has found itself navigating turbulent waters once again. The latest stir comes from the appointment of Brenda Abdelall, an American attorney of Egyptian descent, to spearhead outreach efforts to Arab-American voters. Her mission is clear: to galvanize support from the influential Arab communities in swing states like Michigan, a state she calls home.

2 View gallery Brenda Abdelall ( Photo: DHS Photo by Zachary Hupp/Released )

But in the relentless 24-hour news cycle, less than a day passed before Abdelall’s past remarks about Jews and Israel surfaced in conservative media outlets. These comments, dating back to a 2002 conference of the American Muslim Council (AMC), where Abdelall reportedly stated that "Zionists control much of American politics," have ignited a firestorm. Her words were a reaction to a panelist's more severe accusation that "Zionists are destroying America." Abdelall nuanced her stance by suggesting that while "destroy" might be an overstatement, Zionists undeniably wield significant influence in American political spheres.

Further comments from Abdelall on the panel referenced the electoral defeat of Democratic Congressman Earl Hilliard in Alabama. His loss, she suggested, followed his opposition to a pro-Israel resolution condemning Palestinian suicide bombings. The defeat was, in Abdelall's view, a testament to the "considerable Jewish influence in politics," fueled by the support and fundraising efforts of pro-Israel groups and Jewish donors for Hilliard’s rival.

Abdelall’s connection to the American Muslim Council was more than incidental; her mother was a founding member of the Council's Ann Arbor, Michigan chapter. The Council itself, however, is no stranger to controversy, having a history of antisemitic statements, including a former CEO's claim that the Columbia shuttle disaster, which included Israeli astronaut Ilan Ramon, was "divine retribution" against Israel.

The Harris campaign has responded by distancing itself from Abdelall's past remarks, emphasizing that "these 2002 comments do not reflect Brenda’s current views, nor those of the campaign." They also highlighted Abdelall’s integral role in shaping the White House's national strategy to combat antisemitism.

2 View gallery Kamala Harris ( Photo: Screenshot )

This appointment follows closely on the heels of another controversial hire: Nasrina Bargzie , named as an advisor for Muslim community affairs – a decision that ruffled feathers within the Jewish community. Bargzie, who has previously described Jewish students’ complaints about anti-Semitism as "legal bullying," has sparked concern among Jewish organizations about the implications for campus antisemitism policies.

In this saga of appointments and affiliations, the Harris campaign remains steadfast in its defense, with a spokesperson affirming Bargzie’s contributions to implementing the state’s first strategy to combat antisemitism at the White House and expressing pride in her role within the campaign.

As Harris' team maneuvers through the intricate dynamics of identity politics, these appointments underscore the delicate balance required to maintain both diversity and sensitivity in an increasingly polarized political landscape.