As world focus shifts to Gaza, what is happening in Ukraine?

With global attention focused on the war in Gaza, Ukraine continues to endure relentless Russian attacks, including missile strikes and drone assaults targeting critical infrastructure.
“Just a few minutes ago, Just now a few minutes ago there were a few explosions in Kyiv—ballistic rockets and other missiles,” Ukraine's Chief Rabbi Moshe Reuven Azman told Ynet in an interview. He described how daily strikes by Iranian drones have further exacerbated issues with electricity and heating, creating dire conditions as winter sets in.
Despite the war, Ukraine’s Jewish community marked Hanukkah with events for children, the elderly and wounded soldiers. “We continue our obligation to bring light to the people during the war and bring help—humanitarian, spiritual and other kinds to the people in depression and darkness,” Azman said.
According to Azman, many members of the Jewish community remain displaced, with some having made Aliyah to Israel, others relocating to Europe, and a few returning to Ukraine, often at great personal risk. "They risk their lives but prefer to be in their own homes. Most old people live in their apartments even if they hear explosions. That's why we bring them food and medicine," he added.
When asked whether he feels like the global focus has shifted away from the fighting in Ukraine to the Middle East, Azman highlights a shared threat between Israel and Ukraine, identifying Russia, Iran and North Korea as common adversaries.
“It’s the same enemy, the same evil,” he said, pointing to Iran’s provision of weapons to Hamas and Hezbollah, and Russia’s destructive role in Ukraine. "I was in the U.S. a few weeks ago and I tried to explain to the administration about the evil of Russia. With this war, they would like to destroy not only Ukraine but help enemies of Israel too."
Azman noted that he saw strong U.S. support for Israel in Washington under the incoming Trump administration but highlighted mixed attitudes toward Ukraine. "Some of them have problems with this and don't understand the real situation. Some understand but say they have problems and would like not to involve the U.S. in inside problems. I explained that it's not just Ukraine's problem, it's an American interest to support Ukraine because it's the same evil that is against Israel," he said.