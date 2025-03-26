Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt Israeli delegation at labor conference in Belfast

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted a labor union conference in Belfast on Monday, attempting to block an Israeli delegation from entering and later storming the stage in protest.
The conference, held in the capital of Northern Ireland, drew around 700 union representatives from across Europe. The 15 member Israeli delegation was led by Ophir Alkalai, chair of the Histadrut State Workers’ Union. Protesters accused Israel of apartheid and genocide in the Gaza Strip, and called for a full economic boycott of the country.
Chants of “Stop the massacre” and signs reading “Stop the war in Gaza, end the siege” greeted the Israeli delegation at the venue. As the event began, several hundred demonstrators entered the hall and climbed onto the stage in an attempt to disrupt proceedings. Some protesters shoved and shouted at attendees, though no injuries were reported.
“There is intense hatred toward Israel,” Alkalai said. “They entered the hall in coordination with the organizers and held a 20-minute protest on stage, chanting ‘Free Palestine, from the river to the sea.’ It was a disgraceful scene, and the organizers did nothing to stop it.”
Behind the scenes, anti-Israel groups sought to pass resolutions calling for a complete boycott of Israel — a move the Israeli delegation said could result in significant economic harm. The Israeli representatives worked to block the proposals.
Alkalai, who was scheduled to address the conference on professional union matters, said he scrapped his original speech and instead spoke about the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7, the Israeli hostages still held in Gaza, and what he described as the world’s silence in the face of those events.
“While they tried to silence us with shouting and threats, I stood on stage and told the truth the world refuses to hear,” Alkalai said. “People listened. No one walked out, and I even received applause.”
He said that despite the hostile atmosphere, several delegates approached him afterward to express support. “We received backing from the German delegation, who were amazing, as well as from several other countries,” he said.
A flyer promoting the protest accused the Histadrut, Israel’s national trade union center, of having “built Zionism on stolen land and blood.” Signs at the demonstration included slogans such as “Genocide” and “Apartheid.”
Alkalai said he was disappointed that no union leaders condemned the protests or the chants calling for Israel’s destruction. “Local speakers attacked Israel over so-called genocide,” he said. “The atmosphere was very hostile, but we will not retreat, and the Israeli voice will be heard.”