Columbia U bans masked protests, expands Israel programs to secure US grants

Columbia University has agreed to a series of unprecedented measures in exchange for the reinstatement of $400 million in U.S. federal grants and contracts that were revoked under pressure from President Donald Trump ’s administration, university President Prof. Katrina Armstrong announced Friday.

The decision follows months of mounting pressure from Washington on Columbia, which has become a flashpoint in the debate over Israel on U.S. campuses. As part of the agreement, the university will expand its academic presence in Israel, prohibit the wearing of masks on campus and impose indirect oversight on its Middle Eastern studies department.

While Columbia avoided direct mention of the administration’s controversial demand for academic oversight of its Middle Eastern studies department and its Center for Palestinian Studies, Armstrong announced the appointment of a new vice provost to conduct a “comprehensive review” of all regional studies programs, with a focus on the Middle East.

The appointee will reevaluate course offerings, review academic content and faculty hiring processes and oversee the approval of new curricula. The announcement made no mention of Prof. Joseph Massad , a senior faculty member and outspoken critic of Israel who has been a key target of the Trump administration’s criticism.

Columbia also announced stricter enforcement measures against violent protests and activities deemed threatening to Jewish students. The university will ban face coverings during demonstrations — except for medical or religious reasons — citing past incidents in which masked protesters concealed their identities while engaging in violence on campus.

Additionally, students who participate in protests inside academic buildings or designated study areas will be considered in violation of university regulations and could face severe disciplinary actions, including suspension or expulsion.

As part of the new measures, Columbia will hire 36 additional security officers with expanded authority, including the power to make arrests and forcibly remove individuals from campus if necessary.

The move follows criticism from the Trump administration that the university failed to take sufficient action to prevent past unrest, including the takeover of Hamilton Hall by protesters in April 2024 .

Columbia will also adopt the definition of antisemitism formulated by an internal task force established in August 2024. This decision is seen as a concession to the administration, which had accused the university of inaction amid a rise in antisemitic incidents on campus following the October 7 attacks .

Moving forward, all students, faculty and staff will be required to complete mandatory training on discrimination and antisemitism as part of broader efforts to address harassment.

In addition, Columbia committed to expanding its academic initiatives in Tel Aviv, with its Israel-based academic center set to launch new courses and programs in the second quarter of 2025. The decision is viewed as an attempt to placate pro-Israel critics amid increased scrutiny of its Middle Eastern studies programs.

The university also pledged to develop an educational program for primary and secondary schools focused on combating antisemitism and fostering intergroup dialogue.

The university further agreed to reevaluate its admissions policies to ensure fairness and examine trends in the declining enrollment of Jewish and African American students. Another key change is the adoption of an institutional neutrality policy, which will prevent the university administration from taking public stances on politically contentious issues.

Columbia also announced that its Office of Institutional Equity will be granted expanded authority to oversee student organizations, including the ability to revoke funding, suspend or derecognize groups found to be in violation of university regulations.

The policy is widely seen as targeting pro-Palestinian student organizations. In the past, Columbia banned local chapters of groups leading campus protests, such as Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace.

While Columbia refrained from explicitly framing its announcement as a response to political pressure, the statement is widely interpreted as an effort to signal compliance with the Trump administration’s conditions.

Reaction within the academic community has been divided, with some supporting the measures to secure federal funding, while others view them as a capitulation that undermines the university’s principles and allows for unprecedented government intervention in its affairs.

Prof. Gil Zussman, an Israeli professor of electrical and computer engineering at Columbia University for 17 years, welcomed the changes: “Hopefully, the problems on campus will finally be resolved and we can focus on teaching, research and patient care. I’m especially glad to see the initiative to expand Columbia’s global center in Tel Aviv.”