‘Sinwar precedent’: security officials oppose plan to deport freed terrorists to Gaza or overseas

The officials noted that the IDF is not expected to maintain a continuous ground presence in Gaza in the coming years. They cautioned that if the freed terrorists — including senior members of Hamas and other groups — are sent there, they could help rebuild Hamas’ command structure, which was largely dismantled during the war. They cited the example of

Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’ former leader in Gaza and architect of the October 7 massacre, who was released from an Israeli prison in the 2011 Gilad Shalit deal