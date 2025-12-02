Israel to receive possible hostage remains from Gaza; two still unreturned

A week after the slain hostage Dror Or was returned from Gaza, Israel is preparing to receive additional materials from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, though authorities say it is not yet known whether they belong to a fallen hostage. Two fallen hostages remain in Gaza: Master Sgt. Ran Gvili and Thai national Sudthisak Rinthalak.
In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said: “Israel is preparing to receive materials transferred by the Red Cross from the Gaza Strip. The items will be examined by the National Center of Forensic Medicine. The hostages and missing persons unit remains in continuous contact with the families of the two fallen hostages.”
On Monday, a security official said Israel had prepared to receive a body at 5 p.m. after it was located during searches in Gaza, though it was unclear whether it belonged to a hostage. Later, officials announced the transfer had been canceled.
Earlier Tuesday, Quds, a Hamas-affiliated Palestinian outlet, reported that Islamic Jihad and Hamas had renewed searches for a hostage’s body in the Beit Lahiya area of northern Gaza.
As preparations continue for the second phase of President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said mediation efforts on a Gaza agreement are ongoing and that violations of the cease-fire were “concerning.”
“We continue to monitor the agreement and work to prevent the collapse of the current cease-fire,” he said. “We have confidence in the U.S. president’s plan, in his role, and in the role of the mediators.”
Al-Ansari said no date has been set for the start of the second phase of the cease-fire arrangement. “Any violation of the cease-fire in Gaza threatens it and weakens its impact on the ground, but this is the longest truce since the start of the war,” he said. “We are working to ensure the current cease-fire leads to the second phase of the agreement. There remains one hostage’s body yet to be transferred to Israel. What has been achieved so far is significant.”
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, speaking at a news conference in Berlin, said Cairo hopes to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza without restriction and to solidify the cease-fire. He said Egypt aims to begin implementing the second phase of Trump’s reconstruction plan, including establishing an international peace council and stabilization force.
“The only guarantee for regional stability is resolving the Palestinian issue and establishing an independent Palestinian state,” he said.