Israel to receive possible hostage remains from Gaza; two still unreturned

, Israel is preparing to receive additional materials from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, though authorities say it is not yet known whether they belong to a fallen hostage. Two fallen hostages remain in Gaza: Master Sgt. Ran Gvili and Thai national Sudthisak Rinthalak.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said: “Israel is preparing to receive materials transferred by the Red Cross from the Gaza Strip. The items will be examined by the National Center of Forensic Medicine. The hostages and missing persons unit remains in continuous contact with the families of the two fallen hostages.”

On Monday, a security official said Israel had prepared to receive a body at 5 p.m. after it was located during searches in Gaza, though it was unclear whether it belonged to a hostage. Later, officials announced the transfer had been canceled.

“We continue to monitor the agreement and work to prevent the collapse of the current cease-fire,” he said. “We have confidence in the U.S. president’s plan, in his role, and in the role of the mediators.”

