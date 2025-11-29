‘Don’t move to phase two’ parents of slain hostage Ran Gvili urge Netanyahu to keep fighting for return

Seven hundred eighty-five days have passed since the October 7 massacre, and two slain hostages are still held in the Gaza Strip: police commando Ran Gvili , the last Israeli hostage, and Thai citizen Sontisak Rintalak.

Tonight, as every Saturday night, a rally will be held at Hostages Square. Gvili’s father, Itzik, is expected to attend. He spoke yesterday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Ran’s mother, Talik, who also spoke with Netanyahu yesterday, told Ynet this evening that the prime minister promised the family he would “continue the efforts until the last hostage and that he is not letting go, that they are making enormous efforts and not stopping, and it was a very clear promise.”

2 View gallery Staff Sgt. Ran Gvili and Sontisak Rintalak, the last two slain hostages still being held ( Photo: Israel Police )

She said she asked Netanyahu not to proceed to the second phase of President Trump’s “peace plan” for Gaza “until they return,” and that he replied, “They are completely on it.”

“From my impression, he intends to bring him back,” she added. “He was very clear and decisive. This is not the first time we have spoken. We get these messages from everyone. From Gal Hirsch as well, and from the U.S. ambassador. We keep waiting. It is important for me to say: Do not forget them. Do not forget Rani and Sontisak. Don’t give up. Everyone should know the names and help us create a strong people who do not let go until everyone comes back.”

Staff Sgt. Gvili, 24, from Meitar, was killed in battle at Kibbutz Alumim on Oct. 7. He went out to fight while already injured, with a broken shoulder, after a motorcycle accident. He was supposed to undergo surgery. Before he was killed, he managed to save dozens of people from the music festival near Re’im. His body was kidnapped by Hamas to Gaza.

2 View gallery Ran Gvili’s parents met yesterday with the U.S. ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee ( Photo: Hostages and missing families forum )

Little is known about Sontisak Rintalak. He came from Thailand’s Nong Khai province and was 43 when he was taken to Gaza. According to reports in Thai media, he had an older brother and was divorced with no children. In 2017, along with several friends from his home village, he traveled to Israel to work in agriculture and support his elderly parents. That Saturday, he was murdered in an orchard near Kibbutz Be’eri and kidnapped to Gaza.

Netanyahu’s office said this evening that he spoke with Gvili’s family and with Thailand’s ambassador to Israel. Regarding the conversation with the Gvili family, the statement said the prime minister gave Ran’s parents, Talik and Itzik, details about the efforts Israel is making to bring him back and about his determination to return him for burial in Israel. The statement added that Netanyahu expressed deep appreciation for the family’s “statesmanlike, value-driven and proud steadfastness,” and said Ran’s bravery and fall in battle filled him, his wife and the entire nation with “pain, wonder and boundless pride.”