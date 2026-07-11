'Revenge is the will of our nation': Iran leader vows vengeance as Trump threatens massive strikes

Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, vowed Saturday to avenge the deaths of his father, former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and others killed in the recent wars, as tensions with the United States remained high following renewed threats from President Donald Trump .

In a lengthy written message to the Iranian people released after the conclusion of his father's weeklong funeral procession , Khamenei said revenge was both a national demand and a religious obligation.

Gallery US President Donald Trump, Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei ( Photo: AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, REUTERS/Stringer )

"We pledge to avenge your blood and the blood of all those killed in the two wars," the statement said, referring to Ali Khamenei. "This revenge is the will of our nation, and it must be carried out soon."

Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared publicly since reportedly suffering serious facial and leg injuries in the airstrike that killed his father at the start of the war.

"The demand for revenge is the demand of our people, and it must be fulfilled," the statement continued. "These criminals, whose names are known from first to last, will take to their graves the wish to die peacefully in their beds. They should know this does not depend on my presence or the presence of other senior officials. Whether we are here or not, it will happen — and soon. Free people around the world will each play their part in this divine mission."

Shortly before the statement was released, Fars News Agency, which is affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, quoted what it described as an informed source close to Iran's negotiating team denying reports that Tehran had requested renewed talks with Washington .

"The reports published by certain media outlets close to Israel regarding an Iranian request for negotiations with the United States are false," the source said. "The Islamic Republic has made no such request, and no negotiations will take place until the American side retreats from its positions."

In April, Reuters cited sources close to Mojtaba Khamenei's inner circle as saying he had suffered severe facial injuries and significant wounds to one or both legs in the strike on the supreme leader's compound in central Tehran. The sources said he remained mentally alert, was participating in meetings by videoconference and continued to take part in key decisions, including those related to the war and negotiations with Washington.

A separate source familiar with U.S. intelligence assessments told Reuters at the time that American agencies believed Khamenei had lost one leg.

A mural of Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in Tehran ( Photo: AFP )

Three months later, Mojtaba Khamenei has still not been seen or heard publicly. His brothers attended parts of their father's funeral procession and were seen mourning.

According to The New York Times, Mojtaba Khamenei wanted to attend one of the funeral ceremonies, but Iranian security officials rejected the request out of concern that Israel might attempt to assassinate him or track his movements to his hiding place.

The developments came as Trump repeated claims that he is Iran's top assassination target.

After making similar remarks during this week's NATO summit, Trump told the New York Post on Friday that he had left standing instructions for his administration in the event Iran succeeds in assassinating him.

According to the newspaper, Trump said: "If something should happen, just bomb the hell out of them like they've never seen before."

On Saturday, Trump reiterated the warning on Truth Social. "1,000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!" Trump wrote.