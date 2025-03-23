Trump announces development of 'most lethal' fighter jet with 'unprecedented power'

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the development of a new fighter jet, the F-47, which will serve the United States Air Force. The aircraft will be manufactured by Boeing.

The project will result in the creation of a sixth-generation stealth fighter, expected to enter service in the next decade. Boeing won the classified tender over Lockheed Martin after Northrop Grumman withdrew from the competition.

US President announces the development of the F-47 stealth bomber

The initial contract is estimated at around $20 billion, though Boeing is expected to earn hundreds of billions over the life of the program. Previous estimates suggest that each aircraft could cost more than $300 million.

The new fighter jet, designed to replace the F-22, will operate alongside advanced drone swarms and feature state-of-the-art stealth and electronic warfare technologies. U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin said the F-47 would be "less expensive than the F-22 and better suited to address future threats —and we will have more F-47s in our inventory."

US President Donald Trump introduces the F-47 stealth jet from the Oval Office

Trump, the 47th president of the United States, described the F-47 as "the most lethal aircraft ever built." Over the weekend, he said the stealth capabilities of the aircraft would offer "unprecedented power" and that "America's enemies will never see them coming."

According to Trump, "a prototype of the aircraft has been flying covertly for nearly five years, and we believe it significantly outperforms the capabilities of any other nation."