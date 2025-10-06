Hostage families' forum recommends Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum on Monday sent a precedent-setting letter to the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, urging it to award the prestigious honor to U.S. President Donald Trump. The appeal comes amid reports of renewed negotiations for the release of hostages held in Gaza and follows recent statements by Trump outlining a new diplomatic initiative.
In the letter, the forum — which represents families of Israelis and foreign nationals kidnapped during the war — praised Trump’s “determination to bring peace” and said his leadership had “made possible what many said could never be done.”
The families described their daily anguish and ongoing hope for the return of their loved ones. “We write to you as families who have endured an indescribable darkness—families torn apart from our loved ones held in captivity, living each day with the pain of an empty chair at the table,” the letter said. “Today, we reach out to you with deep respect and a sense of urgency, to implore you to award the Nobel Peace Prize to President Donald Trump.”
The letter credited Trump’s administration with facilitating the return of 39 hostages, as well as enabling families to recover and bury relatives killed in captivity. “Through his unwavering commitment and extraordinary leadership, 39 of our family members have been brought home,” the families wrote, adding that his efforts had allowed others “to bury their loved ones with dignity and find a measure of closure—a right we feared would never be ours.”
According to the forum, Trump has made the release of hostages a top priority since the start of his current term. “He has succeeded in securing the freedom of dozens of American citizens as well as captives from other countries around the world,” the letter stated.
The forum wrote that Trump’s “comprehensive plan to secure the release of all remaining hostages and to end this terrible war” was currently “on the table.” The letter expressed optimism that “for the first time in many months, we have genuine hope that our nightmare may end,” adding that Trump “will not rest or stop until every last hostage is returned, the war ends, and peace and prosperity are restored to the Middle East.”
The families also emphasized that Trump’s influence extended “far beyond our families,” citing his mediation in conflicts worldwide. “Since January, he has successfully mediated resolutions to numerous conflicts around the globe. Where others saw only violence and dead ends, he saw opportunities for peace. Where diplomats saw impossibility, he achieved results,” the letter said.
The forum argued that no other world leader or organization had “contributed more to global peace” in the past year than Trump. “While others have spoken about peace, he has delivered it,” they wrote. “While others have made empty promises, he has produced tangible results that have saved countless lives.”
Citing the Nobel Committee’s founding purpose — honoring those who have advanced fraternity among nations and promoted peace — the families said Trump “embodies that vision.”
“We urge you to grant President Trump the Nobel Peace Prize because he has pledged never to rest until the last hostage is returned,” the letter concluded. “His unprecedented achievements in advancing peace policy deserve this recognition. For our families, and for millions worldwide who have been touched by his efforts, awarding this honor would affirm that steadfast leadership and action for peace truly make a difference in the world.”