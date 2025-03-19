Limited ground operations launched in central and southern Gaza, IDF says

The IDF announced on Wednesday it expanded ground operations in central and southern Gaza over the past 24 hours, aiming to broaden security zones and create a partial buffer between northern and southern Gaza.

As part of the operation, IDF forces regained control of key areas along the Netzarim Corridor, the military said.

1 View gallery IDF forces operating in central Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

Additionally, the Golani Brigade has been deployed to the southern sector and remains on standby for further operations in Gaza. The IDF reiterated that it will continue targeting terrorist groups in the enclave to protect Israeli citizens.

Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a warning in Hebrew to Gaza’s residents, saying, "This is your final warning." He compared Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar to his brother and past leader Yahya Sinwar who, in his words, "destroyed Gaza," warning that Sinwar’s actions would now "lead to its total devastation."

“The Air Force strike on Hamas terrorists was only the first step,” Katz said. “What comes next will be far worse, and you will pay the full price.” He also signaled that a renewed civilian evacuation from combat zones would begin soon.

"If all Israeli hostages are not released and Hamas is not removed from Gaza, Israel will act with unprecedented force," Katz warned. "Take the advice of the U.S. president—release the hostages and expel Hamas, and other options will open, including relocation for those who choose it. The alternative is total destruction."

Earlier, IDF forces blocked the Tancher-Salah al-Din Road in the Netzarim area, south of Gaza City, for the first time since the ceasefire began. The route had been a key passage for Gazans returning north by vehicle. However, movement southward remains open, as does the coastal Al-Rashid Road, allowing pedestrian access to northern Gaza.

The move is seen as additional pressure on Hamas and Gaza’s population, aiming to prevent further infiltration of militants from the south after thousands of fighters crossed northward following the IDF’s withdrawal from the Netzarim corridor six weeks ago.